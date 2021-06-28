FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

New HyperJuice 4-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand carries all of your Apple gear + 50% off pre-orders

HYPER, a tech accessory brand responsible for the “world’s first” 100W GaN USB-C charger, is introducing its new HyperJuice 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand today. This foldable USB-C charging solutions provides a home for all of your Apple gear including the latest MagSafe-equipped iPhone 12 models, your Apple wearable, AirPods, and other Qi-enabled devices. Looking to consolidate your nightstand (or wherever else you like to house your tech), HYPER hopes to provide a nice middle ground between bulky all-in-one charging gear and those flat Qi pads with its new HyperJuice 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand. Head below for more details, a closer look, and availability details. 

New HyperJuice 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand

HyperJuice 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand accommodates your magnetic iPhone 12 with aMagSafe-ready articulating arm that branches out with a similar charging solution for your Apple Watch. Along the base of the unit, you’ll find two places to charge and neatly store other Qi gear including your wireless charging-ready AirPods case, older iPhone models, Android devices, and just about any other Qi-ready gear. 

The articulating iPhone MagSafe arm allows users to get their device at just the right angle for taking in their favorite content or for hands-free FaceTime calls and the like. But it also allows the stand to fold up into a more compact unit (more like one of the flat Qi solutions) for easy transportation. 

The HyperJuice 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand is made of stainless steel and aluminum to “complement the iPhone” while also packing over-current, over-voltage, overheating, and short-circuit protection. It can be powered by any 30W USB-C power source, but it does ship with a standard DC charger as well. 

Full size charging stands have long been bulky. Flat charging pads are compact but not convenient to use. The foldable HyperJuice charging stand combines the best functionality with maximum portability in a single sleek product

HYPER is taking its new HyperJuice stand to Kickstarter starting today. Early-bird backers can score the HyperJuice for $99 or 50% off the $200 MSRP and HyperJuice is expecting to start shipping come August 2021. 

9to5Toys’ Take

While its gear isn’t the most affordable out there, HYPER has been among our favorite Apple gear accessory makers for a while, and the new HyperJuice 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand looks as though it will continue that trend. We’ll have to get hands-on here before we can really pass judgment on the build quality, but the foldable design is a nice touch, and if its other products are any indication, you’ll be in good hands when this thing starts shipping in a couple months’ time. 

