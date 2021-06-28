Monoprice’s new summer sale discounts electric standing desks, Dolby Atmos soundbars, more

Monoprice has launched a new sitewide sale today, taking an extra 15% off nearly its entire collection of work from home essentials, networking upgrades, and audio gear. Just apply code SUMMER15 at checkout. Shipping is free on just about everything. Our top pick is the Workstream Sit-Stand Dual-Motor Desk Frame at $220.97. Normally fetching $330, it was already on sale for $260 before dropping to a new all-time low thanks to today’s promotion. If your current work from home setup could use an ergonomic overhaul, a standing desk is an easy recommendation. This frame can support 265-pounds of weight and adjusts in height from 24.4-inches all the way up to 47.2-inches with the touch of a button and two built-in motors. Over 150 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other notable Monoprice deals:

Alongside our top picks, you’ll want to check out all of the price cuts throughout the sale for other gear. Just remember to apply the aforementioned code to lock-in the savings. But while you’re tidying up the workstation, go grab one of these discounted Anker power strips or cubes while several models are on sale from $11.

Workstream Standing Desk Frame features:

Boost your productivity with increased workplace comfort and improved health with this sleek, modern sit-stand desk. Raised and lowered using a fast, quiet, and powerful dual-motor automatic lifting system, this height adjustable desk frame lets you work from a seating position and change to a standing position whenever you want. The extended height means that even very tall people can find a perfect sitting or standing position, and unlike the competition, our desk frame is designed to support desktops ranging from 43″ all the way up to 87″ in width, to fit into any space and accommodate truly huge desktops.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!