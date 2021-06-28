FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Anker USB-C charging cubes and surge protectors see deep cuts and new lows from $11

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is offering major discounts on its selection of power strips and cubes from $11. Our favorite today is the popular PowerExtend USB-C Cube for $27.99 shipped. This typically goes for $40, and today’s deal undercuts our last mention by $2 to mark a new all-time Amazon low. This all-in-one charger delivers 30W of power over USB-C, but it doesn’t neglect your other items in need of a quick juice up. Alongside, you’ll find twin 2.4A USB-A ports and three traditional AC outlets all stored on the compact 2.5-inch cube. It comes attached to a 5-foot power cable, so it works best as a desk organizer or a travel charger for school, work, and the like. Currently rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below to check out all of today’s best Anker power strip deals.

Other notable Anker deals:

Anker has been cleaning house with sweeping discounts on everything from its new C300 webcam to power banks and much, much more. We’ve rounded up our favorite deals here for your perusal, and with everything starting at just $11, now is a great time to re-up on your chargers or score a little something for the home office. Then, head over to our smartphone accessories guide to see what else we’ve been tracking down this weekend.

Anker PowerExtend USB-C 3 Cube features:

The 30W USB-C port is equipped with Power Delivery to charge phones, tablets, and even some laptops at high speed. 3 AC outlets, 2 USB-A ports, and 1 USB-C port deliver power for up to 6 devices. Less than 2 ½ cubic inches, this compact power strip is perfect on your nightstand or in your travel bag. Our exclusive 7-point safety system includes a fire-retardant casing, internal safety shutters, grounded protection, and more to keep you and your devices safe.

