Amazfit GTS 2e + GTR fall to new lows from $80 in latest sale (Up to $50 off)

B&H is offering the Amazfit GTS 2e GPS Smartwatch for $89.99 shipped. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. Today’s deal saves $50, beats the Amazon low by $35, and marks the best price that we’ve tracked. This smartwatch features a square 1.65-inch AMOLED display that allows you to interact with notifications, its 90 built-in sports modes, and more. It’s waterproof to travel up to 164 feet deep and has a battery that’s said to last up to 14 days on a single charge. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more.

Other Amazfit discounts:

Don’t forget about the Amazfit Bip S discount we found yesterday, dropping the smartwatch to $44.50 at B&H. With up to 40 days of battery life on a single charge, it’s designed to go the distance with you. Plus, earlier today we saw that Apple Watch Series 6/SE Nike+ editions are currently seeing rare discounts of up to $70 off.

More on the Amazfit GTS 2e Smartwatch:

Combining a sleek look and sophisticated monitoring, the GTS 2e GPS Smartwatch from Amazfit is an ideal companion that looks great while helping you stay healthy and reach your fitness goals. It sports a 1.65″ square AMOLED display that is your window into detailed health and fitness monitoring. To help you stay fit in the exercise of your choice, the GTS 2e supports 90 built-in sport modes, 6 of which are conveniently automatically recognized, and GPS tracking. With waterproof construction that can withstand depths of up to 164′, the GTS 2e can be used on land and in the pool.

