Amazfit’s Bip S smartwatch goes for 40 days on a single charge at low of $44.50

-
Fitness Tracker
Reg. $70 $44.50

B&H is offering the Amazfit Bip S Smartwatch for $44.79 shipped. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. Normally $70, it goes for $67 at Amazon, and today’s discount beats our last mention of $46.50 to mark a new low that we’ve tracked. The Amazfit Bip S features an uncompromising 40-day battery life on a single charge. Once the battery does deplete, just 2.5-hours is needed to bring it back to full and make it ready to go for another 40 days. While it offers insane battery life, you’re not losing out on features here. You’ll find there’s an always-on display, GPS, fitness tracking, sleep monitoring, notifications, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Use just a fraction of your savings to pick up this screen protector on Amazon. It’s available for $7, which is a bargain to keep your new investment protected. You’ll get six in the pack, and they’re easy to install. Designed to ward off scratches and help keep your display pristine, should the screen protector get scratched you can easily just replace it, instead of the smartwatch.

If you’re hitting the gym this summer, then why not pick up Apple’s AirPods Pro while they’re on sale for $160. Those on tighter budgets will also want to consider checking out the Anker Soundcore A1 True Wireless Earbuds, which boast 35 hours of battery life for just $36. All this and more is found in our headphones guide, which is where we constantly post the latest in audio deals from around the web.

Amazfit Bip S Smartwatch features:

  • Amazfit Bip S Fitness Smartwatch comes with a whopping 40 day long battery life on a single charge of 2.5-hours.
  • 10 Sport Modes Tracking (Treadmill, Outdoor Running, Cycling, Yoga, etc) with 5 ATM water resistant so you can take it for a swim.
  • Built-in GPS to track daily step count, distance traveled, calories burned, and sleep quality.

