Apple discounts 2010s summer blockbusters to $10 or less in latest sale + bundles and $1 rental

Summer is now in full swing and Apple is wrapping up its sales which highlighted popular movies that dominated the box offices throughout the last four decades with a new collection of discounted 2010s blockbusters. Courtesy of iTunes, you’ll be able to score a variety of titles for $10 or less and expand your digital library so you can stay indoors and beat the heat. There’s everything from the latest installments in the Jurassic Park franchise to Fast & Furious spin-offs, and more. That’s on top of the latest $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week, as well as a collection of $15 or less movie bundles. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple launches 2010s summer blockbuster sale

Kicking off the week, Apple’s latest iTunes sale delivers a collection of 2010s summer blockbusters for $10 or less. It’s hard to go wrong in today’s sale, as there are so many classic films that dominated the movie theaters throughout the 2010s. Everything is down from its usual $15 to $20 going rates that you would typically pay and matching some of the best prices to date. All of the releases will become a permanent addition to your library, as well. Here are our top picks:

Alongside all of the 2010s blockbuster titles, Apple is also releasing a collection of $15 or less movie bundles to add to your collection. With a variety of packages ranging from films for the family to thrillers, superhero flicks, and more, there’s something for everyone.

And to close out all of the discounts today, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of Another Round. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released drama starring Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Bo Larsen, and Lars Ranthe.

