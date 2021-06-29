Apple discounts 2010s summer blockbusters to $10 or less in latest sale + bundles and $1 rental

Summer is now in full swing and Apple is wrapping up its sales which highlighted popular movies that dominated the box offices throughout the last four decades with a new collection of discounted 2010s blockbusters. Courtesy of iTunes, you’ll be able to score a variety of titles for $10 or less and expand your digital library so you can stay indoors and beat the heat. There’s everything from the latest installments in the Jurassic Park franchise to Fast & Furious spin-offs, and more. That’s on top of the latest $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week, as well as a collection of $15 or less movie bundles. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.
Apple launches 2010s summer blockbuster sale
Kicking off the week, Apple’s latest iTunes sale delivers a collection of 2010s summer blockbusters for $10 or less. It’s hard to go wrong in today’s sale, as there are so many classic films that dominated the movie theaters throughout the 2010s. Everything is down from its usual $15 to $20 going rates that you would typically pay and matching some of the best prices to date. All of the releases will become a permanent addition to your library, as well. Here are our top picks:
- Jurassic World
- Suicide Squad (2016)
- Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
- Deadpool 2
- Dawn of the Planet of the Apes
- Dunkirk (2017)
- Jason Bourne
- Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation
- The Secret Life of Pets
- Wonder Woman
- Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
- Minions
- Transformers: Age of Extinction
- X-Men: Days of Future Past
Alongside all of the 2010s blockbuster titles, Apple is also releasing a collection of $15 or less movie bundles to add to your collection. With a variety of packages ranging from films for the family to thrillers, superhero flicks, and more, there’s something for everyone.
- Us/Get Out 2-Movie Collection
- The Three Flavours Cornetto Trilogy
- IT 2-Film Collection
- How To Train Your Dragon Trilogy
- Pitch Perfect Trilogy
- The Mummy Trilogy
- Kong: Skull Island / Godzilla 2-Film Collection
- Shazam/Aquaman 2-Film Bundle
- LEGO Movie 2-Film Bundle
- The Shawshank Redemption/ The Green Mile
- Kung Fu Panda 3-Movie Collection
- Meet the Parents + Meet the Fockers + Little Fockers
- Trolls: 2-Movie Collection
- The Divergent Series 3-Film Collection
And to close out all of the discounts today, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of Another Round. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released drama starring Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Bo Larsen, and Lars Ranthe.
