Apple’s $10 or less 2000s movie summer blockbuster sale goes live, more starting at $1

Apple has been kicking off the summer by discounting popular movies that dominated the box office through the 80s and 90s, and now is continuing that savings with a new 2000s blockbuster sale courtesy of iTunes. With a variety of classics marked down to $10 or less, you’ll be able to expand your digital library with all of the decade’s most notable flicks that packed theater seats throughout the summers including Star Wars, Fast and the Furious, X-Men, iconic animated flicks, and more. That’s on top of the latest $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week, as well. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple launches 2000s summer blockbuster sale

Kicking off the week, Apple’s latest iTunes sale delivers a collection of 90s summer blockbusters for $10 or less. It’s hard to go wrong in today’s sale, as there are so many classic films that dominated the movie theaters throughout the 2000s. Everything is down from its usual $15 to $20 going rates that you would typically pay and matching some of the best prices to date. All of the releases will become a permanent addition to your library, as well. Here are our top picks:

Alongside all of the 2000s flicks on sale, Apple is also getting you ready for the theatrical debut of F9 later this week with discounts on the entire Fast Saga. Alongside the collection being discounted to $69.99, you can grab each of the films to fill out your library for $10 each.

And to close out all of the discounts today, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of Another Round. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released drama starring Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Bo Larsen, and Lars Ranthe.

