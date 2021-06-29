FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save over $1,000 on LG OLED 4K TVs today with up to $200 gift cards, free $100 earbuds, more

-
$1,000 off $1,497+

BuyDig is now offering some notable deals on 4K LG OLED TVs with added gift cards and more. One standout is the LG 77-inch GX 4K Smart AirPlay 2 OLED TV for $3,296.99 shipped with a $200 Visa gift card, a free set of LG TONE True Wireless Earbuds, and an extended 4-year warranty. Regularly up to $4,000 at Best Buy and Amazon where it is currently marked down to $3,297+, you won’t get any of the add-ons here and will only receive a 1-year warranty with these options. You’re looking at up to $1,040 in total savings, never mind the value of the extended warranty. The 4K Ultra HD (2160p resolution) OLED panel is joined by AirPlay 2/HomeKit support, hands-free voice control, and direct access to all of the best streaming services. Dolby Atmos, Google Assistant, Alexa, and HDR functionality are in place alongside four HDMI jacks, three USB ports, built-in Wi-Fi, ethernet, Bluetooth, and more. Rated 4+ stars. More 4K LG OLED TV deals below. 

More 4K LG OLED TV deals:

  • LG 55-inch GX 4K Smart OLED TV Bundle $1,497 (Reg. $1,700+)
    • w/ LG Tone Free True Wireless Earbuds + 4-Year Damage Warranty
  • LG 65-inch GX 4K Smart OLED TV Bundle $2,097 (Reg. $2.600+)
    • w/ $75 Visa Gift Card
    • w/ LG Tone Free True Wireless Earbuds + 4-Year Damage Warranty
  • LG OLED77CXPUA 77″ CX 4K Smart OLED TV $2,997 (Reg. $3,300+)
    • w/ $100 Visa Gift Card
    • w/ LG Tone Free True Wireless Earbuds + 4-Year Damage Warranty

And there are aplenty more 4K TV deals still live with offers starting from $900 right here including everything from massive Samsung models with $500 Amazon credits attached and much more. Then head over to our home theater guide for some great deals on TV mounts for your new big screen, audio upgrades, and big-time price drops on home cinema projectors, just to name a few. 

More on the LG 77-inch GX 4K Smart AirPlay 2 OLED TV:

See how OLED redefines picture quality Once you’ve seen LG OLED TV with your own eyes, you’ll understand. It’s stunning picture that redefines quality. Millions of OLED pixels emit their own light independently and can be completely turned off. This unveils perfect black, over a billion rich colors and infinite contrast. From the gridiron to the iron throne, no detail goes unseen. AI processor directs your 4K picture behind the scenes Everything you see and hear is automatically made better, clearer, smoother, and more dynamic with our α9 Gen 3 AI Processor 4K.

