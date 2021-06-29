Today, Logitech is expanding its collection of gaming accessories with an upcoming wired headset that comes in a bright new color. Entering as a more affordable yet capable offering in the Color Collection, the new Logitech G335 Gaming Headset debuts with a wired design, lightweight form factor, and comes in a mint colorway for the first time. Head below for all of the details.

Logitech launches new G335 Gaming Headset

Drawing inspiration from the higher-end G733, the latest Logitech headset arrives with a similar design that clocks in at a notably lighter 240 grams. So for those who are used to extended gaming sessions, the G333 should continue to stay comfortable even throughout those longer XP grinding marathons or attempts to climb the leaderboards.

To help out with the comfort cause, Logitech is also delivering an adjustable suspension headband design and soft-fabric earpad materials for the G335 Gaming Headset. Its wired design also helps keep the build lightweight, which can plug into any device with a 3.5mm audio port. The built-in microphone features a fold-to-mute design, and there’s also Discord certification for clear audio.

Another one of the big selling points of the Logitech G335 Gaming Headset is its three available colorways. Alongside more typical black and white stylings, the headset is the latest accessory to stray from the usual path by offering an all-new mint color scheme.

And for even more variance on the color front, Logitech also has a series of swappable headband straps available. These come in eight different colors and arrive as $9.99 add-ons for personalizing the design of your headset. Some of the more unique stylings include Orange Vector and Purple Glitch, but there are also some more simplistic offerings to choose from, too.

Bring some mint to your battlestation

The new Logitech G335 Gaming Headset is now available for pre-order directly from the band’s online storefront and clocks in with a $69.99 price tag. As of now, shipping is slated for the beginning of July.

9to5Toys’ Take:

While there’s no shortage of things to like about the new Logitech G335 Gaming Headset, there’s one aspect that really stands out to me. Alongside its lightweight design and seemingly premium-looking build at the $70 price point, the available pops of color look to be the real star of the show.

Logitech has been rolling out more and more accessories that depart from the usual dark designs that are packed with RGB lighting, and its latest addition delivers on that with a fresh coat of mint paint. There’s not too much like it on the market in that department, so while it might not be as capable as some of the brand’s other releases, its unique design is one selling point that’s unmatched for the time being.

