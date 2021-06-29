Your MacBook deserves the best: Nulaxy’s C3 Aluminum Stand is at a new all-time low of $17

YTD Direct (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Nulaxy C3 Aluminum MacBook Stand for $16.99 Prime shipped. This usually sells at about $22 these days, and today’s 23% discount brings it down to a new all-time low. Crafted from a 5mm aluminum alloy, this popular stand offers a massive amount of ventilation and lift for your MacBook or laptop between 10- and 16-inches. It lifts the screen 7-inches, which on most desks, is all you really need to bring that bad boy up to eye level. This ergonomic design helps with back and neck strain, and if you spend even a few hours a day working at a desk or on a laptop, then you know how quickly that type of stress can add up. At least, nearly 20,000 customers seem to agree, leaving an average 4.8/5 star rating.

Depending on the size and build of your laptop, this unique X-Tend laptop riser might be a better fit. It’s certainly a more affordable option, ringing up at just $8.50 down from $10. What you’ll find here is more of a laptop angler, with eight different angle setting to raise the screen of your laptop while keeping the tail end close to the desk. Depending on how far your laptop opens, you can get up to 7.5-inches of lift, but sometimes even just a few inches can get the job done. It also comes with a built-in phone stand, and the whole thing collapses into a tidy travel case as well. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,000 customers.

Now that you’re got your laptop at the right height, throwing in a wireless keyboard could be the perfect way to wrap up your new desk digs. This iClever model offers a clean look with multi-device Bluetooth pairing, plus it’s only $17. But if that isn’t quite what you’re looking for, we’re tracking new deals around the clock in our Mac accessories guide.

With the open back design it offers the best ventilation and airflow needed to cool either your notebook or gaming laptop and preventing it from Overheating. And the rubber pads and aluminum alloy acts as a thermal pad to take the heat of too. Nulaxy C3 Laptop Stand is compatible with all laptops from 10-16 inches such as MacBook 12/ 13 MacBook Air 13 Macbook Pro 13/ 15 Google Pixelbook Dell XPS HP ASUS Lenovo ThinkPad Acer Chromebook and other notebook PC computer sizes between in 10-16 inches.

