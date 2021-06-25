iClever’s macOS-ready Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard plunges to $18 (Save 40%)

Thousandshores Inc (99% lifetime positive feedback from 253,000+) via Amazon is offering the iClever Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard for $17.99 Prime shipped once the on-page 40% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $12 off the typical rate there and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. This clean-looking keyboard packs quite a punch given it’s low price tag. Not only does it wield Bluetooth connectivity, it’s able to be paired with three devices. Switching between them couldn’t be much easier with dedicated buttons for each. Its built-in battery can be fully recharged in two hours and will then last up to 3 months. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Since the keyboard above ships with a USB-A charging cable, you may want to consider grabbing Cable Matters Type-C to Micro-USB Cable for $7 Prime shipped. Not only can you use it to quickly top off your keyboard, but it’s also bound to come in handy when refueling other legacy devices. With it you’ll be able to kick a dongle to the curb, and who wouldn’t enjoy that?

iClever Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard features:

Realize quick and smooth switch between 3 devices by pressing a single button.

The advanced scissor switch quiet keys design, Ergonomic design. It can reduce noise, let you enjoy comfortable and smooth typing.

Engineered with a rechargeable battery that be used for 3 months on just a 2 hr charge. The wireless keyboard goes to sleep after 10 minutes of inactivity to save battery life, allowing it to last even longer.

