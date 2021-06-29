FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G smartphones are down to new all-time lows

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G 256GB Android Smartphone for $1,699.99 shipped. After launching at the $2,000 price point, this unique handset saw a discount to $1,800 before today’s offer rolled around to deliver another $100 in savings and mark a new all-time low. Samsung’s latest folding smartphone arrives with a 7.6-inch AMOLED display that can expand out from a more typical handset form-factor into a tablet-like device. Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G also packs 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, all-day battery life, and a trio of 12MP camera sensors around back. Even with reports of Samsung’s predecessor being in the works, today’s discount is a great way to finally try out folding smartphones at a more reasonable price tag. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 105 customers and we found that it convinced us that “foldables are the future” in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G Smartphone on sale for $949.99. Having originally fetched $1,500, it recently saw a permanent price cut to $1,200 with today’s offer slashing another $250 off in order to deliver a new all-time low. This smartphone delivers a folding design alongside a 6.7-inch Infinity Flex AMOLED display, 256GB of storage, and a flip-up form-factor. You’re not looking at quite the same amount of screen real estate as the featured option, but it’ll satisfy much of the same itch, for less. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 245 customers and you can get a closer look in our review.

Speaking of folding smartphones, Microsoft’s Surface Duo is still seeing a notable discount starting at $605, marking new all-time lows across both storage tiers. That’s alongside everything else in our Android guide as we kick off the work week, including all of the best app and game deals for your device in our latest roundup.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G features:

Folded, it’s a phone. Unfolded it’s a tablet. Have the best of both worlds with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2. This latest factory unlocked new Android is a mobile device unlike any other. It features two immersive displays on one incredible device. Enjoy its cinematic brilliance with an expansive 7.6” dynamic AMOLED screen. 

