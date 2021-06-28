FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: XCOM Enemy Within, Cytus II, DRAGON QUEST V, more

All of Monday’s best Android game and app deals are now up for the taking. You’ll find a host of top-notch hangover deals on apps down below, as well as a host of Android hardware offers right here, including the first notable discount on Samsung’s all-new Galaxy A52 5G, but for now it’s time to browse through Monday’s best Google Play software deals. Cytus II, DRAGON QUEST V, Daily Workouts, YoWindow Weather, and more now join a solid price drop on XCOM: Enemy Within. And be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

On top of ongoing deals on Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, today we are tracking $100 off Samsung’s all-new Galaxy A52 5G 128GB smartphone for a new all-time low, Google’s Pixel 3 64GB smartphone down at $130, and the Nokia 8.3 Android Smartphone at $380. Be sure to scope out this price drop on Amazfit’s Bip S smartwatch along with everything else in our fitness tracker hub. Then head over to our Google guide for a host of offers on its smart home gear, including today’s deal on Nest Secure system, before you dive into today’s Anker deals and our Smartphone Accessories roundup

Today’s best game deals: Mario Golf Super Rush $50, Monster Hunter Rise $50, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on XCOM Enemy Within:

XCOM: Enemy Within is a standalone expansion to the 2012 strategy game of the year XCOM®: Enemy Unknown and it’s now available on GooglePlay devices! Enemy Within features the core gameplay of Enemy Unknown plus more exciting content. Check out the new soldiers, abilities, enemies, maps, missions, and multiplayer mode for the fresh new strategy gaming experience!

