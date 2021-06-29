Don’t pay full price on Uber Eats, Amazon has gift cards at 15% off starting from $21

Amazon is now offering some great deals on Uber Eats gift cards so you don’t have to pay full price on your next food deliveries. More specifically speaking, you can knock 15% off all denominations from $25 up to $200 using code EATS at checkout. Whether it’s for yourself or for some upcoming gifts, these discounted Uber Eats gifts cards are a great way to score deep deals on what can sometimes be pricey food orders. They can also be used on just about any restaurant or store you’ll find on the service, unlike many of the targeted Uber Eats promotions you’re likely already used to seeing. The deals start from just over $21 and you’ll find some handy links down below.

Amazon Uber Eats gift card promotion:

Speaking of gift cards and free credit, you’ll want to dive into our ongoing Sam’s Club promotion before it’s too late. You can essentially score a 1-year membership to the food warehouse for FREE by way way of added gift cards and other goodies. All of the details on that offer can be found right here. You’ll also want to check out all of the add-on gift cards available with today’s LG OLED 4K TV deals as well.

More on Uber Eats gift cards:

By using this gift card, you accept the following terms and conditions. This card is redeemable via the Uber app within the U.S. in cities where Uber is available. The card is non-reloadable and, except where required by law, cannot be redeemed for cash, refunded, or returned. You may be required to add a secondary payment method to use this gift card with the Uber app. The card is not redeemable outside the U.S. Issuer is not responsible for lost or stolen cards, or unauthorized use.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!