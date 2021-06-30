Bundle two Lenovo Smart Clock Essentials with 4 smart plugs + 4 RGB bulbs for $150 ($70 off)

Lenovo is offering some massive instant smart home savings with it’s Smart Clock Essential Bundle for $149.97 shipped. Complete with two of Lenovo’s Smart Clock Essentials, four RGB Smart Bulbs, and four Smart Plugs, today’s bundle would typically amount to a $220 value, but with today’s discounts, you can also purchase all of these individually for $184 direct. This bundle is the perfect way to jumpstart your smart home. The Smart Clock Essential makes a rock-solid hub for all of your Assistant-enabled devices. Plus, it works as a 3W Bluetooth speaker and LCD alarm clock. With simple voice commands, you can set timers, schedules, and more on both the Smart RGB Bulbs and Smart Plugs. And for the latter, that includes any appliances you have plugged into them as well. Over 500 customers left this bundle with a 4.5/5 star rating, and you can find out more about the Smart Clock essential in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

If you’re really only looking to dip your toe in, you can always give original Touschscreen Smart Clock a spin for $40. This usually goes for as much as $80, with today’s savings cutting that in half. It’s equipped with the same Assistant smart functions as the Essential version, but with a 4-inch IPS touchscreen, added features like weather, news, traffic, and a USB port for extra charging. Over 3,000 customers have left it an average 4.5/5 star rating.

And you can find even more ways to upgrade with Assistant, Alexa, HomeKit, and more in our smart home guide. We’re already tracking some solid savings on TP-Link’s Kasa lighting options from $9.50. Plus, you can go green and keep your family safe with Reolink’s solar-powered Argus 2 Outdoor Security Camera at 25% off.

More on Lenovo’s Smart Clock Bundle:

The Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is the ultimate smart clock for any room. With its big & bold display, you can check out the time from across the room. Talk to Google to ask questions, play music, control smart home devices, and more. This smart clock is here to help you be more productive and take back time. It also features a built-in nightlight, speaker, and microphones.

