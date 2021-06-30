FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bundle two Lenovo Smart Clock Essentials with 4 smart plugs + 4 RGB bulbs for $150 ($70 off)

-
Smart Homelenovo
$220 value $150

Lenovo is offering some massive instant smart home savings with it’s Smart Clock Essential Bundle for $149.97 shipped. Complete with two of Lenovo’s Smart Clock Essentials, four RGB Smart Bulbs, and four Smart Plugs, today’s bundle would typically amount to a $220 value, but with today’s discounts, you can also purchase all of these individually for $184 direct. This bundle is the perfect way to jumpstart your smart home. The Smart Clock Essential makes a rock-solid hub for all of your Assistant-enabled devices. Plus, it works as a 3W Bluetooth speaker and LCD alarm clock. With simple voice commands, you can set timers, schedules, and more on both the Smart RGB Bulbs and Smart Plugs. And for the latter, that includes any appliances you have plugged into them as well. Over 500 customers left this bundle with a 4.5/5 star rating, and you can find out more about the Smart Clock essential in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

If you’re really only looking to dip your toe in, you can always give original Touschscreen Smart Clock a spin for $40. This usually goes for as much as $80, with today’s savings cutting that in half. It’s equipped with the same Assistant smart functions as the Essential version, but with a 4-inch IPS touchscreen, added features like weather, news, traffic, and a USB port for extra charging. Over 3,000 customers have left it an average 4.5/5 star rating.

And you can find even more ways to upgrade with Assistant, Alexa, HomeKit, and more in our smart home guide. We’re already tracking some solid savings on TP-Link’s Kasa lighting options from $9.50. Plus, you can go green and keep your family safe with Reolink’s solar-powered Argus 2 Outdoor Security Camera at 25% off.

More on Lenovo’s Smart Clock Bundle:

The Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is the ultimate smart clock for any room. With its big & bold display, you can check out the time from across the room. Talk to Google to ask questions, play music, control smart home devices, and more. This smart clock is here to help you be more productive and take back time. It also features a built-in nightlight, speaker, and microphones.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

lenovo

About the Author

TP-Link’s Alexa-enabled Kasa Light Switch, RGB bu...
Let Siri turn on Meross’ HomeKit Table Lamp at $2...
Grads will flip for Lenovo’s 2-in-1 Chromebook at...
A solar panel comes with Reolink’s Argus 2 Outdoo...
Add some ambiance to your yard with the Philips Hue Eco...
Person detection highlights the Nest Hello Video Doorbe...
All-new GE CYNC Alexa/Assistant Outdoor Smart Plug, Ind...
Google Nest Cam Outdoor sees rare discount at just $1 s...
Show More Comments

Related

53% off

Govee sale from $11: Smart RGBWW lamp, smart plugs, strip lights, more up to 53% off

From $11 Learn More
50% off

Let there be light: Govee smart LED strips, RGB bulbs, more see new lows from $10 (50% off)

From $10 Learn More
2021 low

Prep for winter with off-season savings on this Cold Steel axe at a 2021 low of $23

$23 Learn More

STM unleashes three iPhone 12 MagSafe accessories: MagArm, MagLoop, and MagPod

Order Now! Learn More
Amazon low

Wacom’s Cintiq Pro 24-inch 4K Drawing Display sees rare discount at $180 off (Amazon low)

$180 off Learn More
Reg. $35

Amazon has MANGROOMER’s Ultimate Pro Self-Haircut Kit down at $26 (2021 low, Reg. $35+)

$26 Learn More

Amazon’s new Reading Sidekick handles story time with the kids

Learn More
Amazon lows

Score all-time lows on Apple’s official leather and silicone iPhone 12 MagSafe cases from $40

From $40 Learn More