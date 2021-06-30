FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Wacom’s Cintiq Pro 24-inch 4K Drawing Display sees rare discount at $180 off (Amazon low)

Amazon is currently offering the Wacom Cintiq Pro 24 Creative Pen 4K Display for $1,819.73 shipped. Typically fetching $2,000, you’re looking at quite the rare $180 in savings as today’s offer is the first notable price cut of the year and a new all-time low. Wacom’s Cintiq Pro 24 brings the digital artisty or graphic designer workstation home with a 24-inch 4K display that’ll pair with your Mac and PC for drawing and other creative work. Its screen covers 99% of the Adobe RGB color space and pairs with Wacom’s signature Pro Pen 2 in order to deliver 8,192-levels of pressure sensitivity. It can also pair with your machine over USB-C, HDMI, or DisplayPort inputs. Over 285 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

If you can live with a smaller work environment, going with the Wacom Cintiq 16 at $650 is a great way to upgrade your setup at a more affordable price point. Alongside just dropping to 16-inches of screen real estate, this model only packs a 1080p panel. But otherwise, you’re looking at much the same drawing features centered around 8,192-levels of pressure sensitivity and the same stylus.

Those looking to pair either of the Wacom drawing displays with a portable machine won’t want to miss out on the discount we spotted earlier this week on a high-rated aluminum laptop stand at $17. It’s a great way to prop up a Mac or PC off to the side of your workstation while delivering some added cooling benefits on top of its ergonomic design.

Wacom Cintiq Pro 24 features:

For artists and designers who want to add a world-class pen-on-screen creative experience to their Mac/PC, Wacom Cintiq Pro 24 offers Wacom’s most powerful array of capabilities in a 4K creative pen display. Cintiq Pro 24 features the Wacom Pro Pen 2, high display resolution and color performance

