iOttie’s Easy One Touch 4 Car Mount gets your ride road trip-ready at $16 (Save 30%)

Amazon is currently offering the iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Car Mount for $16.07 with free shipping for Prime Members in orders over $25. Typically fetching $23, you’re looking at 30% in savings and the second-best price to date. While we’ve seen this go for less once before, today’s offer is just a penny more. iOttie’s car mount keeps your smartphone in reach, making it easy to keep tabs on navigation directions, see what song is playing, and more. This model can easily stick to a window or your dashboard, and has an extendable arm for getting the perfect viewing angle. I’ve been using one of these for over a year, and can highly recommend it. Over 49,800 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you can live without the flexibility of the dashboard mount found above, going with iOttie’s Easy Touch 4 CD Slot offering at $14 is a great way to save even more. This one still packs the same mechanism as found above for securing your smartphone in place, but ditches the telescoping arm and suction cup in favor of a mount that slides into your car’s CD slot. It doesn’t have quite the same activity in the reviews department as the offering above, but still arrives with a 4.4/5 star rating from over 9,600 customers.

iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Car Mount features:

Attach a phone easily to your dashboard or windshield with this iOttie Easy One Touch 4 car mount. Its suction cup and sticky gel layer ensure secure installation, and its telescopic arm extends and pivots for optimal view setting. This universal iOttie Easy One Touch 4 car mount has an adjustable foot for flexible positioning.

