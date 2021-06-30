FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Smartphone Accessories: Bitty Boomers Baby Yoda Bluetooth Speaker $18, more

67% off From $4

Amazon currently offers the Bitty Boomers Star Wars: The Mandalorian Grogu Mini Bluetooth Speaker for $18.04. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $20, today’s offer is the very first discount and a great way to bring some vibes from a galaxy far, far away to your next listening session. This compact Bitty Boomers speaker delivers a unique design of Baby Yoda while packing 4-hour battery life and Bluetooth 5 capabilities. While it’s not going to replace one of those room-filling speakers for serenading outdoor gatherings and the like this summer. I’ve bene using one of these for more casual listening and am surprised by just how loud Baby Yoda can get without distorting the audio. Over 6,800 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating.

Impossibly tiny, unbearably cute, with out-of-this-galaxy sound. Bitty Boomers are ultra-portable wireless Bluetooth speakers. Don’t be fooled, what they lack in size, they make up for with clear, powerful, room filling sound. Designed with portability in mind, take Bitty Boomers on every journey. Standing at 2″ tall, they can easily be placed in a pocket, gym bag, purse, etc.

For more immersive sound, you can pair two Bitty Boomer speakers together! Battery lasts up to 4 hours, depending on your volume level. Bitty Boomers even doubles as a selfie remote. Just open your phone’s camera app while connected to your Bitty Boomer. Short-press the power button once to take a photo.

