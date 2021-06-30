FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Under $6 scores Joseph Joseph’s must-have Measure-Up adjustable measuring spoon

-
AmazonHome GoodsJoseph Joseph
New low Under $6

Amazon is offering the Joseph Joseph Measure-Up Adjustable Measuring Spoon for $5.94 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. This unique measuring spoon allows you to dole out anywhere from 1 to 15ml wet or 1/4tsp to 1tbsp dry ingredients. It features easy-read indicators so you know exactly how much you’re using. Plus, while you’d normally have to have multiple measuring spoons to tackle this task, Joseph Joseph does it with one thanks to a unique sliding handle adjustment measure. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

Another must-have in the kitchen is this 3-pack of plastic spatulas with silicone ends. You can grab all three for $1.50 at Amazon, making it a budget-focused buy that can even be picked up with some of your savings from today’s lead deal. As someone who is often in the kitchen in one way or another, I’ve found that silicone spatulas like this are invaluable when cooking.

After that, be sure to check out the latest home goods deals in our guide. Today, we found a fantastic discount on the Ninja 5-quart Foodi 10-in-1 Air Fryer Multi-Cooker, which is down $70 from its normal going rate. Also, don’t miss out on this 9-piece charcuterie platter set at 40% off.

More on the Joseph Joseph Measure-Up:

  • Simply slide handle to adjust volume measurement
  • Easy-read measurement indicators
  • Measures wet ingredients from 1 ml up to 15 ml
  • Measures dry ingredients from ¼ tsp up to 1 tbsp
  • Dismantles for easy cleaning. Dishwasher Safe

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Joseph Joseph

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Amazon has Threadmill’s highly-rated herringbone ...
Prep for winter with off-season savings on this Cold St...
Wacom’s Cintiq Pro 24-inch 4K Drawing Display see...
Amazon has MANGROOMER’s Ultimate Pro Self-Haircut...
Amazon’s new Reading Sidekick handles story time with...
Score all-time lows on Apple’s official leather a...
LEGO Sony Walkman headlines June’s best Ideas alo...
TP-Link’s Alexa-enabled Kasa Light Switch, RGB bu...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $14

Etekcity’s highly-rated digital kitchen scale falls to lowest price in years at just $8

$8 Learn More
20% off

Amazon has Threadmill’s highly-rated herringbone blankets, more from $45 today

$45+ Learn More
$220 value

Bundle two Lenovo Smart Clock Essentials with 4 smart plugs + 4 RGB bulbs for $150 ($70 off)

$150 Learn More
2021 low

Prep for winter with off-season savings on this Cold Steel axe at a 2021 low of $23

$23 Learn More

STM unleashes three iPhone 12 MagSafe accessories: MagArm, MagLoop, and MagPod

Order Now! Learn More
Amazon low

Wacom’s Cintiq Pro 24-inch 4K Drawing Display sees rare discount at $180 off (Amazon low)

$180 off Learn More
Reg. $35

Amazon has MANGROOMER’s Ultimate Pro Self-Haircut Kit down at $26 (2021 low, Reg. $35+)

$26 Learn More

Amazon’s new Reading Sidekick handles story time with the kids

Learn More