Ninja 5-quart Foodi 10-in-1 Air Fryer Multi-Cooker down at $100 Prime shipped (Refurb, $170 new)

Today only, Woot is offering the Ninja FD101 5-quart Foodi Programmable 10-in-1 Multi-Cooker for $99.99 in refurbished condition with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $170 in new condition at Target with very similar models starting at $180 via Amazon, today’s offer is the best we can find and among the lowest-priced Ninja multi-cookers out there. This is a 10-in-1 model with a 5-quart capacity that can handle everything from pressure cooking, baking/roasting and broiling to dehydrating and air frying. Alongside the 10 preset cooking modes, it also ships with everything you need including the removable non-stick cooking chamber, a stainless steel rack, and the Cook & Crisp tray. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds, it also comes with a 90-day Woot warranty. More details below.

If the Ninja branding isn’t overly important to you, there are brand new Instant Pot models for less than this like the Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 at $89 shipped. This one doesn’t have dehydration or air frying built-in, but it can do just about everything else today’s lead deal can. And if you can get away with a 3-quart the pricing drops down to $63 or so. Rated 4+ stars from over 160,000 Amazon customers.

More on the Ninja 5-quart Foodi 10-in-1 Multi-Cooker:

The Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 5-qt. Pressure Cooker + Air Fryer combines the best of pressure cooking and air frying all in one pot with TenderCrisp Technology. Get juicy, tender insides that have a golden, crispy finish. 10 cooking functions, including dehydrate, broil, bake/roast, to create endless meal options for the family. Included nesting broil rack lets you steam, broil, add capacity, and it easily stores in the 5-qt. nonstick cooking pot of your stainless steel pressure cooker.

