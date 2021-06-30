Lenovo’s all-new Legion 5 15-inch gaming laptop sees first discount at $150 off

Amazon is offering the all-new Lenovo Legion 5 15-inch Gaming Laptop 3.2GHz/16GB/512GB for $999.99 shipped. This is the first discount we’ve ever tracked on this or any of the new Legion 5 models, though we’ve seen a similar model with half the RAM going for $1,150 at Best Buy. This discount is specifically for pre-order, and shipping is expected to begin on the August 24 launch date.

Powered by AMD Ryzen 7 5800H octa-core 16 thread processor, this laptop is packed with unparalleled gaming power at speeds up to 4.2GHz. You’ll also find NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Ti integrated graphics with 4GB of dedicated memory for lightning quick response. The 15.6-inch IPS screen offers 1080p resolution with NVIDIA G-SYNC low latency play, and refresh rates up to 165Hz. And rounding out the hardware, we’re looking at four USB-A and two USB-C ports alongside a single HDMI outlet, plus Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. Ratings are still rolling in on this one, but you can get a closer look from Lenovo on all the newest Legion gaming laptops.

Not willing to wait? There are still plenty of rock-solid gaming laptops available right now, like ASUS’ TUF F17 for $850. It’s backed by a 10th-generation Intel i5 chip with an impressive 4.5GHz base clock, plus a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GPU. The refresh rate takes a slight dip at 144Hz, but the 17-inch IPS screen goes blow for blow in terms of resolution with our lead deal. Plus, this “TUF” laptop is outfitted with tons of military-grade reinforcements to handle everything from extreme temperatures to small impacts. Currently rated 4.6/5 stars from over 500 gamers.

Once you’re set there, why not put some of today’s savings towards some new gear? We’re tracking deals on all sorts of PC gaming peripherals from mice to keyboards, headsets, and more. Or, just head over to our best PC gaming deals guide for all the latest news and savings.

More on Lenovo’s Legion 5 Gaming Laptop:

Offering a plethora of performance options for any gamer in a clean, minimalist design, the Lenovo Legion 5 pairs the latest AMD Ryzen 5800 H-Series processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Graphics, 3200 MHz DDR4 memory, and NVMe TLC SSD storage.

