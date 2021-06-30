FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bring a pair of Vont LED Camping Lanterns on your adventures this summer for $13.50 (25% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of Vont LED Camping Lanterns for $13.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly as much as $35 on Amazon, we have seen this set in the $18 range for quite a while with today’s offer taking an additional 25% off for the lowest price we can find. Constructed with “aircraft grade materials,” these lanterns are great for the campsite, in emergency situations, or on adventures around the neighborhood. They can handle a “10-foot drop and being temporarily submerged under water” while providing up to 90 hours of battery life via the 30 built-in LEDs. Not only do they ship with a lifetime warranty, but they also carry a 4+ star rating from over 41,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

When it comes to a 2-pack of highly-rated lanterns like this, today’s lead deal is among the best and most affordable option out there. But it might be worth taking a look at this 2-pack of EverBrite 2-in-1 Mini Lanterns and Flashlights for $10 Prime shipped as well. Along with 4+ star ratings from over 800 Amazon customers, they can convert from a more traditional lantern style light to a handheld flashlight with a telescoping design. 

If you’re looking for something more high-end, we are also still tracking a notable deal on Coleman’s 425-meter Battery Guard LED Flashlight. Just be sure to head over to our sports/fitness deal hub for more adventure gear including Energizer’s Eveready LED Headlamp, these water bottle deals, and much more. 

More on the Vont LED Camping Lanterns:

  • Super bright & long lasting: Equipped with 30 crazy bright leds, this compact lantern cuts through 360 degrees of darkness on the stormiest, dimmest nights. Easily lights up the entire tent or room. Battery life lasts over 90 hours – that is 3x longer than other lanterns in the market.
  • Compact & lightweight: Unique, patented collapsible design that reduces and increases the light as you collapse or expand the lantern. When collapsed it’s as small as your phone. Easily fits in your backpack or emergency kit. Our lanterns are a life-saver in unpredictable situations like hurricanes or a zombie apocalypse.

