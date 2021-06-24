FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Whip up protein shakes on-the-go: Up to 39% off BlenderBottles at Amazon from $8.50

-
AmazonSports-FitnessBlenderBottle
39% off $8.50+

Amazon is now offering up to 39% off a selection of the popular BlenderBottles. You can score the 45-ounce BlenderBottle Classic V2 Shaker Bottle for $11.10 with fresh shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is essentially a high-quality water bottle for the gym and beyond, but with a 316 surgical-grade stainless steel BlenderBall wire whisk inside so you can whip up a protein shake on-the-go. From there you’ll find a wide mouth opening, as well as measurement markings, a screw-on lid with a leak-proof seal, and a loop top so you can attach it to whatever is most convenient for you. The manufacturer’s limited lifetime warranty and top-rack dishwasher-safe rating are nice touches as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 700 Amazon customers. More deals and details below. 

Don’t need the wire whisk action here? Just grab this Pogo BPA-Free Plastic Water Bottle with stellar ratings from over 25,000 Amazon customers for $8 Prime shipped instead. It’s not quite as large, nor does it include the shaker bottle functionality, but it will be just as good for basic hydration during your summer workouts otherwise. 

Just be sure to browse through the rest of today’s BlenderBottle Amazon sale for additional models and colorways starting from $8.50 Prime shipped

Then head right over to today’s home gym roundup for deep deals starting from $65 on everything from treadmills and elliptical to pull-up racks, exercise bikes, and more. Our sports/fitness guide also has some great deals on outdoor adventure gear and multi-tools, among others things, right here

More on the BlenderBottle Classic V2 Shaker Bottle:

  • 45-ounce capacity (note: measurements only go to 34 ounces) classic shaker cup with V2 upgrades, including a rounded base, SpoutGuard, and modern design
  • Patented mixing system uses 316 surgical-grade stainless steel BlenderBall wire whisk for mixing protein shakes, smoothies, and supplements
  • Wide mouth makes it easy to add mix scoops and liquids, and embossed markings measure both ounces and milliliters; rounded base for thorough mixing
  • Screw-on lid creates leak-proof seal, and secure flip cap with SpoutGuard keeps germs at bay; wide loop top for easy carrying or attaching keys

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

BlenderBottle

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Govee’s metal desk lamp modernizes your office, h...
Organize your collection with up to 29% off stylish flo...
This Epson Pro projector reaches new heights at 120-in....
Arlo Pro 3 HomeKit-enabled 2K Floodlight Camera returns...
Build your at-home gym from $65: Weslo Bluetooth treadm...
TP-Link’s in-wall smart plug delivers two Alexa- ...
HP’s all-new Chromebook 14 sees first discount at...
Amazon slashes in-house screwdriver, bit, and hex key s...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 25%

Powerbeats Pro Earbuds deliver Apple’s H1 chip and more at low of $150 (Save 25%)

$150 Learn More

Juiced Scorpion lets you travel up to 45 miles on a single charge at $300 off, more in New Green Deals

Learn More
Steam Summer Sale is here!

Your wallet will thank you for waiting: Steam Summer Sale is finally here with deals from $0.50

Save now Learn More
47% off

Govee’s metal desk lamp modernizes your office, has a USB port, more: $19 (Save 47%)

$19 Learn More
29% off

Organize your collection with up to 29% off stylish floating shelves from $15

From $15 Learn More
Bundle and save

Bundle Apple’s all-new 11-inch M1 iPad Pro with a FREE Apple Pencil 2 and save $129

Save $129 Learn More
Save $120

This Epson Pro projector reaches new heights at 120-in. of wireless streaming at $120 off

From $150 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Giant list of top-notch Android game deals today: OK Golf, Iron Marines, Ticket to Ride, more

FREE+ Learn More