Coleman’s 425-meter Battery Guard LED Flashlight falls to new low of $21.50

-
Coleman
Amazon low $21.50

Amazon is offering the Coleman 425-meter Battery Guard LED Flashlight for $21.30 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 18% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re planning to spend any time under the stars this year, a powerful flashlight is bound to come in handy. While it’s true that a smartphone will work in a pinch, it won’t hold a candle to the power of this Coleman solution. It’s able to illuminate a 425-meter path, ensuring you can see what’s lays ahead with no squinting required. Battery Guard technology halts power drain when not in use and makes the entire unit more resistant to corrosion. A durable and lightweight design allows this unit to withstand accidental drops from up to 2 meters. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you can get by with something not quite as bright, this Eveready LED Headlamp will only set you back $4 Prime shipped. This is actually a price drop we spotted over the weekend. It emits 55 lumens of light, which is considerably dimmer than the flashlight above, but you won’t have to carry a flashlight. A pair of AAA batteries can power this unit for up to 40 hours.

Since you’re here, you may also want to have a look at this 12-in-1 multi-tool for $10 Prime shipped. You can also scoop up a 20-pack of 36-inch bungee cords at under $1 each alongside several Govee markdowns onlight strips, smart plugs, and more from $11. Oh, and don’t forget about today’s GE Gold Box that kicks off at $12.

Coleman 425-meter Battery Guard LED Flashlight features:

  • LUMENS: Up to 625
  • BEAM DISTANCE: Up to 425 meters
  • RUNTIME: Up to 3 hours (high) and 200 hours (low); 6 AA batteries (sold separately)

