Save up to 48% on abode HomeKit security systems, cameras, sensors, more from $22

abode has kicked off its July 4th sale and is delivering deep discounts on its HomeKit-enabled smart home security systems alongside accessories. Shipping varies per order. Our top pick is the the iota All-in-One Home Security Kit for $291.99. Down from $329, you’re looking at $37 in savings and one of the first discounts of the year. abode’s iota package is centered around an AiO 1080p camera, siren, motion sensor, and hub that pairs with the included door sensor and remote key fob. Everything integrates with HomeKit, allowing you to arm and disarm the system with Siri. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more from $22.

Alongside being able to save on the starter kits, abode is also discounting its add-on accessories to help expand your security system. Through the weekend, applying code FOURTH21 will take an extra 15% off a selection of cameras, door/window sensors, motion detectors, sirens, keypads, and more when you purchase one of the security starter kits. Most of them are already on sale to begin with, delivering even deeper savings at up to 48% off when you build out a system for the first time.

Speaking of smart home security upgrades, earlier this week we saw a collection of Anker eufy offerings go on sale for some of the best prices to date. Whether you’re just looking to grab a single camera to kickstart your surveillance kit or are in the market for something a bit more specialized like a video doorbell or floodlight camera, you’ll find deals starting at $24.

iota All-in-One Home Security Kit features:

iota is an all-in-one home security system that includes a built-in HD camera, motion sensor, and two-way voice communication. Featuring Wi-Fi connectivity, iota can be placed anywhere in your home. Best of all, install and setup are both a breeze and take less than 30 minutes with no tools or wiring required. This kit comes with abode’s Basic plan, meaning you monitor your system yourself for free – no long-term contracts, fees, or commitments.

