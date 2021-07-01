Ring’s Solar outdoor Pathlights illuminate your lawn from $49 (New lows)

MorningSave is currently discounting Ring Solar Pathlight Starter Kits headlined by the 2-lamp set at $49. Shipping will run you another $5. Normally fetching $90 at Amazon right now, today’s offer is $26 under our previous mention and marking a new all-time low. Including two solar-powered pathway lights, this starter kit is centered around the necessary Ring Bridge that communicates with all of the lamps. With support for scheduling as well as integration with the rest of your Ring setup, these lights will automatically turn on when it gets dark and are powered by the sun so there’s no need to run wires or manually recharge batteries. Over 2,300 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Though if two pathway lights aren’t going to cut it, you can step up to the 4-pack bundle at $98. This one is down from its usual $160 price tag to deliver a new all-time low just like the lead deal. And if that’s still not enough to have your front yard perfect for the the summer, a 6-lamp kit will run you $147, down from $230 at Amazon.

If you’d prefer a more premium way to bring some pathway lighting to your yard, we’re still tracking the second-best price to date on the Philips Hue Econic lamp. Delivering both white and color output, this pathway light expands the rest of your Hue gear with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant support alongside HomeKit Adaptive Lighting and other notable features at $127.50.

Ring Solar Pathlight features:

A solar-powered pathlight that shines 80 lumens of light when motion is detected. This Starter Kit includes a Ring Bridge so that you may enable smart features for your Ring Smart Lights. When connected to a Ring Bridge, get mobile notifications, set schedules, turn the lights on and off remotely, customize settings, and connect to other Ring devices – all from the Ring app. Connect to the Ring Bridge, customize your settings via the Ring app, and place in your ideal location.

