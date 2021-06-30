Add some ambiance to your yard with the Philips Hue Econic Color Pathway light at $127.50

Philips Hue is currently offering its Econic White & Color Ambiance Outdoor Smart Pathway light kit for $127.49 shipped. Normally fetching $150, like you’d pay at Amazon, today’s offer is a rare discount that beats our previous mention by $2.50 in order to deliver the second-best price to date. This smart pathway light expands the rest of your Philips Hue setup with an outdoor-ready design. Alongside its white and color output, you’ll enjoy Siri, Alexa, and Assistant integration. Included alongside the lamp itself is a ground stake as well as the weather-resistant power supply that can be used to power additional lights in the Hue outdoor ecosystem, too. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,100 customers. Head below for more.

Another great way to expand your Philips Hue setup to the outdoors is by picking up its weatherproof motion sensor at $50. If you’ve been annoyed by the imprecise geofencing features in the Hue app or HomeKit and want to automate the lights to turn on when you come home, this is a great solution. It’ll also let you monitor outdoor temperature for setting other routines, as well. Get all of the details on why we called it “an ideal smart home companion” in our hands-on review.

But if you’re looking to secure peace of mind for your smart home instead of some ambiance, earlier in the week we saw a collection of Anker eufy offerings go on sale for some of the best prices to date to elevate your setup’s security. Whether you’re just looking to grab a single camera to kickstart your surveillance kit or are in the market for something a bit more specialized like a video doorbell or floodlight camera, you’ll find deals starting at $24.

Philips Hue Econic Pathway Light kit features:

Control your Philips Hue lights with your voice using Alexa, Apple HomeKit, or Google Assistant. Pair it for home automation with your existing Nest products or Samsung SmartThings system, or use the Philips Hue Outdoor Motion Sensor to automate smart lights upon detection of movement. Brighten up dark paths with 16 million colors or all shades of white. No more complexity to get smart lighting outdoors: go create and extend as you like.

