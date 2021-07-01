Nothing says summer like beautiful florals, tropic vibes, and the usual hive of dedicated trainers racing about playing Pokémon Go. But now, Zavvi is bringing it all together in its new Pokémon summer collection. Based on the vibrant skies of the Alolan region, this 20-piece collection is swimming with fan favorites. Plus, they’ve got everyone covered head-to-toe with swim trunks, bucket hats, dresses, hi-tops, and more. We’ll be diving deep into each of these sweet summer styles below, so hit the jump to keep reading.

Zavvi releases Pokémon Summer Collection

Up first, let’s take a closer look at the headliner for this collection: Zavvi’s signature Pokémon hi-tops. You’ll find two contrasting colorways here, between the classic white ‘Make A Splash‘ and the deeper-toned ‘Tropical Crush.’ On the lighter side, we’ve got some sky-blue floral patterning dominating the outer half of each shoe, dotted with some splash-happy Magikarp. And deep in the rainforest, Pikachu is out to play amongst the lush foliage and hibiscus flowers.

If you’re looking forward to some time at the beach this summer, it’ll be tough to beat the pure joyful stylings of this tropical Squirtle swim set. Though, if jubilant blue and pink flowers aren’t your thing, you can find a similar set featuring Exeggutor in cream. The entire ensemble can be polished off to perfection with a matching bucket hat and backpack. Although, there are some adorable totes and bandanas in this collection, so you can mix and match as you please.

And last but certainly not least is the stable of retro unisex tees featuring catchable critters from Psyduck to Slowbro. There are seven in total, but our favorite has to be the ‘Hang Loose’ Pikachu tee in white. The great thing about a plain white tee is that it goes with everything, and this one features some vintage golden detailing reminiscent of 60s surf shops. On the back and pocket, you’ll find Pikachu sending his best wishes from between the palm trees. And in case this wasn’t clear, every part of this collection basically guarantees ‘Good Vibes Only.’

9to5Toys’ take:

It’s not every day that stories like these have me making some extra room in my wardrobe. Zavvi has captured a classic spirit of Pokémon, especially exemplified by use of my favorite in-game locale, the Alolan region. Every piece is playful, carefree, but still stylish and makes great use of retro stylings. And with prices starting at around $20 US, there’s bound to be something here for everyone. If you’re as interested in these adorable styles as I am, you can shop the whole collection right here, then hit up our latest coverage on UNIQLO‘s take on Nintendo-based island wear.

