Build-A-Bear Workshop is breaking out a new fan favorite from the Star Wars universe, and the cuteness overload is already leaving some itching for more. Adorable, fun-sized, and armed to the teeth, say hello to the new Build-A-Bear Jawa plushie. It comes complete with a 5-in-1 sound chip and a new blaster accessory. This menacing little scavenger features tons of design choice inspired by the original film. So hit the jump to find out more about this and other exciting Star Wars deals happening below.

Build-A-Bear releases new Jawa plushie

Hot off the success of its Mandalorian-inspired toys, Build-A-Bear is answering the calls of fans everywhere with a new Jawa plushie. Regardless of whether you found the movie version adorable or reasonably terrifying, there’s a lot to love about Build-A-Bear’s new design.

The bear itself stands about 15 inches tall, adorned in the traditional auburn cloak. You’ll also notice it’s equipped with a dual-sided harness, as seen in A New Hope. Only two bright yellow eyes peer out from beneath its hood, and small, adorable black paws poke out of the robe itself.

As mentioned above, this little guy comes armed with a wearable blaster. The bear and blaster combo rings up for $58 total, with the blaster tacking on the additional $6. You may be able to purchase the bear unarmed in stores, but online it seems it’s only available rootin’, tootin’, and cowboy shootin’.

Build-A-Bear’s Fourth of July Star Wars sale

The Jawa isn’t the only new friend making an appearance this weekend. It seems Build-A-Bear is also introducing a new Loth-cat plushie ahead of its Fourth of July Star Wars sale. And while this 11-inch snaggletooth isn’t part of today’s savings, you might notice a familiar face making an appearance.

For a limited time, you can take 20% off the popular Grogu plushie with the price falling to $48 at checkout. It comes with both a 5-in-1 talk and Mandalorian theme song sound chips, and it stands at 14 inches of internet-breaking cuteness. You can shop the rest of today’s Build-A-Bear Star Wars deals here, for other gifts and accessories up to 40% off.

9to5Toys’ Take

I’ve checked, and the pickings are slim if you’re looking for a Jawa plush as cute as this one. While the original appearance might have received mixed reviews, there’s no denying the sheer level of cuteness Build-A-Bear worked into these designs. And with so many options included in the sale, there’s something for Star Wars fans of all ages to enjoy. And if you’ve got a couple of Animal Crossing islanders at home as well, then Build-A-Bears’ New Horizons collection might be worth a look, too.

