DODOcase 4th of July sale offers rare 15% off: Hand-sewn leather Apple Watch bands, more

-
DODOcase
15% off Now Live!

We are now tracking loads of notable deals in the DODOcase 4th of July sale. DODOcase — one of our favorite premium Apple gear accessory makers — really doesn’t offer all that many sales outside of these holiday events, so now’s the time to jump in. It is now offering 15% off sitewide, the same discount we saw for Memorial Day, including all of its iPhone 12 cases, Apple Watch bands, and more. The sale also extends to its other LeatherCraft goods including wallets, portfolios, and more. Head below for a closer look at the DODOcase 4th of July sale. 

DODOcase 4th of July sale:

The DODOcase 4th of July sale is now live from now through, presumably, Monday evening, but there is no direct end date mentioned. So be sure to jump in sometime before Sunday’s festivities just in case. All deals automatically appear in the cart and shipping starts at $5 via DODOcase (but varies depending on the contents of your cart). 

All of the brand’s iPhone 12 gear is eligible here, but another standout would have to be the brand’s Handsewn Leather Apple Watch Band. Available in multiple colors and sizes for all of Apple’s wearables, the regularly $80 band drops to $68 in the cart. That’s matching the lowest price we have tracked all year and a wonderful way to add a higher-end band to your collect for outings and gatherings this summer and beyond. Made from “Wickett & Craig premium leather,” they are hand-stitched and “durable” with water resistant properties. These bands also feature an adjustable sizing for a snug fit and “premium hardware.” 

Just be sure to browse through the rest of the offerings here as everything sitewide will drop 15% in the cart. 

We happen to have a host of notable Apple Watch deals available right now including all-time lows on Series 6 GPS + Cellular models, price drops on Series 6/SE Nike+ editions, and previous-generation models from $110. That’s on top of our hands-on with Twelve South’s ActionSleeve 2 if you’re looking for a workout-ready Apple Watch solution. 

More on the Handsewn Leather Apple Watch Band:

DODOcase 4th of July: The perfect accessory for your Apple Watch.  You can now carry your personal style across all your Apple devices. Dodocase has you covered… iPhone, iPad, Macbook and now Apple Watches! Made from Wickett & Craig premium leather.  Each color has a subtle, elegant look, and texture.  Available in two colors, these Apple Watch bands are supple, soft, handstitched and durable with water resistant properties.

