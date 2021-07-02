FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Home Depot takes 33% off Dyson Ball Animal 2 vacuum at 2021 low of $400, more

-
Home GoodsHome DepotDyson
33% off Save now

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is discounting a selection of upright and robotic vacuums headlined by the Dyson Ball Animal 2 at $399.99. Shipping is free across the board, with no-cost in-store pickup also being available. Normally fetching $599, you’re looking at $199 in savings with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $100 to mark the best price in over a year. Dyson’s Ball Animal 2 arrives with an upright design that’s backed by strong suction power for tackling everything from hardwood floors to carpets and more. Alongside a bagless design, there’s also bundled accessories that help you clean more than just the floors thanks to crevice tools for the stairs and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 975 customers. Head below for more.

But if you’re not quite ready to pull the trigger on as premium of a cleaning experience as offered by the featured Dyson model, be sure to check out the other price cuts in today’s sale. You’ll find everything from some more affordable upright vacuums to robotic offerings that take care of the job for you. And with discounts from Shark and other top brands, scoring the extra savings means you can still score a reliable addition to your cleaning arsenal.

Otherwise, go give our home goods guide a look for all of the week’s other best deals. Then be sure to head over to our coverage of Home Depot’s July 4th sale. With a collection of price cuts on tools, patio furniture, grills, and much more, you’ll surely find something to get your outdoor space picnic-ready. Get all of the details right here.

Dyson Ball Animal 2 features:

The Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean vacuum has the strongest suction of any vacuum. With extra tools for a total cleaning solution. The Animal 2 Total Clean vacuum builds on the strength of the original Dyson Animal 2 having stronger suction at the cleaner head than any other, but with even more tools for a total cleaning solution. It handles tough tasks easily, making it ideal for parents and pet-owners. The Ball Animal 2 Total Clean vacuum has an advanced self-adjusting cleaner head that automatically adjusts between carpets and hard floors sealing in suction across all floors to tackle your toughest tasks.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Home Depot

Dyson

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Family-sized 8-qt. Bella Pro Touchscreen Air Fryer now ...
Upgrade your curb appeal ahead of July 4th weekend with...
Commerical-grade Seville 3-Tier Utility Cart falls to n...
Finally start gardening with this Canadian cedar raised...
This modern leather lamp wields a USB charging port at ...
RYOBI’s 18V brad nailer is a DIY must-have at $99...
July 2021 summer reading list: Romance novels, airplane...
DEWALT’s best-selling 168-piece Mechanics Tool/So...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $100

Samsung Jetbot mops floors and cleans your walls for $199 (Save $100)

$199 Learn More
New low

Wyze Robot Vacuum features LiDAR mapping + virtual rooms at a low of $216 (Reg. $270), more

$216 Learn More
Save $100

Neato Robotics D6 Laser-Guided Robot Vacuum returns to $400 all-time low (Save $100)

$400 Learn More
Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand $18 (Save 40%), more

From $7 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Pro Camera by Moment, Layton Curious Village, more

FREE+ Learn More
Shop now

Apple’s $5 holiday weekend movie sale has Independence Day, National Treasure, more

$5 sale Learn More
Reg. $30+

Today’s best game deals: Watch Dogs Legion $20, FIFA 21, Madden, NBA 2K21 from $5, more

$20 Learn More
Reg. $25

Take smartphone control of your outdoor space with TP-Link’s Kasa Dual Plug at $19 (Reg. $25+)

$19 Learn More