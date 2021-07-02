GIGABYTE’s curved 2K 165Hz gaming monitor is a force to be reckoned with at $310 ($60 off)

Amazon is offering GIGABYTE’s 32-inch Curved 2K 165Hz Gaming Monitor for $309.99 shipped. It’s been going for about $370 these days, and today’s rare discount cuts the price to just $10 shy of the all-time low. For gamers on the hunt for that ideal jack-of-all-trades monitor, this is a solid option with 2K quality visuals, a 165Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response times with FreeSync Premium. The 32-inch frame features a 1500R curvature, intended to mimic that of the human eye and deliver even more immersive gameplay. Plus, GIGABYTE has packed this monitor with quite a number of in-game advantages from aim stabilizing to an OSD sidekick menu, which you can use to monitor and adjust screen settings without needing to step away from the battlefield. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 700 gamers. Head below for more.

If you’re more interested in streaming and content creation than competitive gaming, LG’s 27-inch 2K monitor is all about the visuals at just $227. The IPS display is decked out with HDR10, a 99% sRGB color gamut, and black stabilization for clearer sights in the dark. It still makes a quality gaming monitor with AMD FreeSync and a few extra sidekick-style features tossed in there, but with a 75Hz refresh rate instead of GIGABYTE’s whip-fast 165Hz. Currently rated 4.7/5 stars from over 1,900 customers.

Once you’re settled on a new centerpiece, you can find all types of gaming peripherals from keyboards to streaming gear in our best PC gaming deals guide. Like just yesterday, we picked up some solid savings on Razer’s Seiren Emote 8-bit streaming microphone at $30 off. Alongside a powerful hypercardioid mic, this spritely device also includes an interactive LED panel for displaying pixel art. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg, so be sure to hit up the rest of our favorite gaming deals right here.

GIGABYTE 32-inch QHD Curved Gaming Monitor features:

32” 2560×1440 VA Display with 165Hz Refresh Rate, 1 ms Response Time

Native 1500R Curvature

Smooth Gameplay with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro

VESA display HDR400 and 94% DCI-P3

GIGABYTE Classic Tactical Features with OSD Sidekick

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!