Razer Seiren Emote streaming microphone returns to all-time low at $100 (Save $30)

Amazon is offering the Razer Seiren Emote Streaming Microphone for $99.99 shipped. This has been selling for upwards of $140 in recent months, and today’s 29% savings are a match for the all-time low price. What makes this streaming mic unique is the interior 8-bit LED panel which you can customize with over 100 emoticons, or customize to your liking via software editor. You can even make them interactive, and have the emoticons respond to audience participation, reacts, and alerts during streams. Though that doesn’t stand in the way of the powerful hypercardioid microphone, which is specifically designed to focus on your voice and root out distracting background noise. The whole thing comes attached to a shock-mount style base, with an extendable gooseneck stand for added reach. Over 400 gamers have left it a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for more.

With just some of today’s savings, you can throw in Nulaxy’s highly-rated FHD webcam to complete the package. It rings up at just $19 when you clip the on-page coupon, and shoots in 1080p30 quality with a 90-degree wide angle lens. And while you won’t need this if you’re opting for the Seiren Emote today, it does also include a built-in stereo microphone. Once the stream is over, you can rest easy thanks to the built-in privacy shutter. Currently rated 4.4/5 stars from over 6,600 customers.

If you’d rather go with a more compact gaming solution, HyperX’s popular Cloud Alpha S gaming headset offers both hi-fi audio and a noise cancelling microphone for $100 as well. The over-ear headphones are backed by dual 50-mm drivers, for deep bass and finely tuned sound that’ll keep you in control during online play. Our best PC gaming deals guide is jam-packed with deals like these, so head on over to see what other battlestation upgrades might be lying in wait.

Wow your followers with the world’s first streaming microphone featuring an Emote Engine-powered display that lights up interactive emoticons and takes your showmanship to the next level. A hypercardioid pickup pattern-powered condenser microphone accurately records your voice and eliminates background noise.

