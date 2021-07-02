Working from home has caused many of us to become very creative in the realm of productivity. Since clear audio and video is something everyone can appreciate, the last year has caused many folks to upgrade their webcam, microphone, and more. For anyone that has yet to do this, an upcoming 4K document camera from IPEVO could be the perfect way to address several issues. In addition to scanning documents, IPEVO V4K Pro also functions as a dedicated webcam with an onboard microphone. It is upheld by an adjustable aluminum arm, ensuring you can find a great viewing angle for meetings, document captures, and more.

Latest IPEVO Pro 4K document camera wants to be your go-to WFH peripheral

Armed with an 8-megapixel sensor, the new IPEVO Pro 4K document camera is ready to capture at resolutions of up to 3264 by 2448 with “exceptional clarity and color reproduction.” An integrated LED aims to improve picture quality, and the onboard microphone minimizes background noise thanks to AI-Enhanced voice technology.

Both the base and arm of V4K Pro are comprised of aluminum, giving the entire piece of tech a high-end appearance that should uplift the look of just about any setup. The multi-jointed arm allows users to pick from virtually any position to achieve the ideal viewing angle. IPEVO’s new 4K document camera is compatible with macOS, Windows, and Chrome OS. Connectivity relies on a dated USB-A port, which is pretty shocking, to say the least. Video frame rate tops out at 30 per second, which is a bit of a bummer, but the clarity of this camera is still likely to be a dramatic upgrade for most.

Pricing and availability

The new IPEVO PRO 4K document camera is available for pre-order now. Pricing is locked at $149, and the initial batch of units is slated to ship no later than August 5. This offering is backed by an Amazon Pre-order Price Guarantee, ensuring that if it goes on sale between when your order and August 5, you will be charged the lowest price.

9to5Toys’ Take

One significant oversight of this release is a lack of USB-C connectivity. Thankfully, this is a problem that can be quickly remedied by nonda and others. That being said, it’s unfortunate and perhaps inexcusable for any tech device to ship without Type-C these days.

Once we’ve set that aside, it’s pretty clear that the new IPEVO PRO 4K Document Camera will be a great addition to many work-from-home setups. The design is modern, and UHD support makes it a solid option for scanning documents or using as a webcam.

