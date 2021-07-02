Nike offers an array of red, white, and blue styles so you can celebrate all summer long. You can find an array of festive shoes, apparel, and accessories. If you’re looking to score free delivery, become a NikePlus Member (it’s free to sign up). Be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the Nike Red, White, and Blue collection.

Nike Red, White, and Blue shoes

Casual sneakers are a huge trend in men’s and women’s fashion for this summer and the Nike Blazer Low ’77 Vintage style is a must-have. The red, white, and blue details are easy to wear for everyday and still give a festive appearance. They’re priced at $95 and pair nicely with shorts, joggers, chino pants, or jeans. Both men and women can wear these shoes.

If you’re looking for a patriotic workout shoe, then the Nike Air Max 97 Shoes are a fantastic option. These shoes are great for running or training sessions alike and the bottom outsole has a springy design to really help you push forward. There is no lacing on this shoe which makes it really unique and it has a sock-like fit for added support. They’re priced at $180.

Nike festive gear

Another standout from Nike is the Hayward 2.0 Backpack that’s great for traveling, hiking, school, or work. This red, white, and blue style can be carried year-round and it has enough space to store your 15-inch MacBook. The cushioned straps also give you a comfortable feel and Nike states that “the bungee cord detailing on the exterior provides quick storage for a shell or sneakers.” This backpack is priced at $65 and would make a nice gift idea as well.

With golf season upon us, Nike has a selection of polos to have you feeling and looking your best. One of our top picks is the Dri-FIT Victory Golf Polo in a festive red, white, or blue coloring. The sleek collar allows you to avoid distractions during your golf swing and the material is infused with four-way stretch to move with you. It also pairs nice with a variety of bottoms and will become a go-to in your wardrobe for years to come. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Nike customers and is priced at $55.

