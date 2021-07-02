Sun Joe refurb. eBay sale delivers up to 30% off electric outdoor tools

Sun Joe via eBay Daily Deals is currently offering up to 30% off a selection of its outdoor electric tools. Our favorite discount is the 13-inch Corded String Trimmer at $29.99 shipped. Originally $60, today’s deal saves 50% from its launch retail cost and drops nearly 20% from its current new-condition price at Amazon. Featuring a powerful 4A motor and 13-inch maximum cutting width, which is the perfect pair for smaller yards. The ergonomic handle adjusts to make your yard work more comfortable, and there’s even a flower guard that protects against accidental contact. Rated 4.1/5 stars and ships with a 2-year warranty. These products are part of eBay’s Certified Refurbished program, which we just took a hands-on look at. Shop the rest of the sale right here.

Not ready to replace your gas trimmer with an electric model just yet? Well, maybe start out with picking up an electric blower instead. Sun Joe’s budget-friendly model is just $21 on Amazon right now, making it a great way to jumpstart your migration to greener lawn tools. It’s also plug-in, so you’ll want an outdoor-rated extension cord to use it.

Give your yard some energy-saving illumination by picking up this 2-pack of outdoor solar LED lights for under $14 at Amazon right now. We spotted this deal yesterday, and it likely won’t last long, so be sure to jump on it quick if it interests you. Also, we found an outdoor raised garden bed on sale for $100 with much more being discounted in our home goods guide, so you’ll want to give that a look as well.

More on the Sun Joe Electric Trimmer:

Powerful 4-amp motor

13-inch maximum cutting swath

Ergonomic handle adjusts for comfort

Flower guard protects against accidental trimmer contact

Full 2-year warranty; ETL approved

