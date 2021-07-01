FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Upgrade your curb appeal ahead of July 4th weekend with two solar LED spotlights at $14

Reg. $30+ $14

US_ImaginTop (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of LITOM Outdoor Solar LED Spotlights for $13.79 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon and use the code KIT4I62X at checkout to redeem the discounted price. Down from a $34 normal price and $30 sale right now, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Each light features three different modes with up to 800 lumens of brightness. The built-in solar panel means that the lights require no wiring or battery changes, which makes installation super simple in your yard. Plus, they’re IP67 water-resistant and ready to handle any type of weather. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

While today’s lead deal offers better overall value, this solar courtyard lamp is a great alternative for those on a tighter budget. Essentially, this light delivers a lower total lumen output with a more compact form-factor. The smaller light will cost just $7 for one, which, while overall it’s a lower cost than the LITOM deal above, it’s not as great of value if you need multiple.

After checking out the LITOM sale above, give our revamped New Green Deals a look. We now round up dozens of discounts every day for you to browse through, from Tesla sales to multiple e-bike price cuts and more.

More on the LITOM Outdoor Solar LED Spotlights:

  • 30 LED lamp beads provide premium illumination up to 800 lumens. 1.5W monocrystalline silicon larger solar panel stands out from the market with a 20.5% photoelectric conversion rate, providing optimal brightness. Also, these solar landscape lights could illuminate a super large wide angle, LIGHTING RANGE UP TO 323 sq.ft, other brands only 100 sq.ft.
  • Each LITOM solar landscape spotlight is made of ABS material with high impact resistance, and must pass the strict air-tightness test before leaving the factory, to ensure that they can withstand rains, snows, high frost, high heat or other extreme weather. LITOM solar spot lights outdoor have obtained appearance patents and certifications issued by FCC, CE, RoHS, MSDS, UN38.3, etc, to ensure the best quality.
  • LITOM 2-in-1 motion sensor landscape spotlights can be mounted on the wall (screws included) as a wall light and also can be inserted into the ground as a landscape light with provided stakes. 90° adjustable solar panel offers perfect lighting angle. Optimum for Patio, Porch, Path, Deck, Pool, Yard, Garden, Garage, Driveway, Pathway, etc.

