Is your garage dim? This 2-pack of 15,000-lumen LED lights fixes that for just $36 (Save 40%)

tanbaby (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its 15,000-lumen LED Light Bulbs for $35.99 shipped with the code QZ2YRLXN at checkout. Down from its $60 normal going rate, today’s deal drops 40% off its regular price and marks a return to the all-time low we’ve only seen a few times before. Each bulb outputs 15,000-lumens of brightness, which is more than enough to illuminate any sized garage or workshop. Plus, with multiple deformable panels, you can aim the light exactly where it’s needed. Each bulb takes up 150W of power, which is around 10% of what standard incandescent alternatives would use for this amount of light output. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 400.

If you need two bulbs and are on a tighter budget, check out this 2-pack of 2,600-lumen LEDs. This is what I installed in my garage and I absolutely love them. They provide ample light for me to do woodworking projects and only draw 23W each, or a combined 46W. Today’s lead deal uses up 60W for its lighting, so do keep that in mind. You’ll find the 2-pack can be picked up for just $18 on Amazon, saving you an additional $18 over the brighter bulb above.

Give your garage a smart upgrade when picking up this dual outdoor-rated Wi-Fi plug. It lets you adopt Alexa and Assistant voice commands, and being rated for use outside, cold winters or hot summers won’t affect it. Right now, you can pick it up for $19 on Amazon from its regular $25+ going rate.

More about Tanbaby 15,000-lumen LED Bulb:

We have adopted 6 lighting panels(5 deformable multi-position panels + 1 central circular lighting panel) to break through the dark zone.Each panel can reach to 90°, easy to adjust, way brighter than a standard bulb. It features LED technology with 240 PCS top quality diodes that total 240pcs LEDs, 15000 lumens ,CRI80+, 6500K daylight can give you the better indoor lighting experience.

