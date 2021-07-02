FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Take smartphone control of your outdoor space with TP-Link’s Kasa Dual Plug at $19 (Reg. $25+)

-
AmazonSmart HomeTP-Link
Reg. $25 $19

Amazon is now offering the TP-Link Kasa Dual Outdoor Smart Plug for $18.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally $45, and more regularly fetching closer to $25 or so, today’s deal is within $2 of the Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. For comparison’s sake, it sells for $30 at Best Buy where it is currently on sale for $20. Ideal for “landscape lighting, swimming pool pumps, holiday lights, or other appliances” this summer and beyond, it provides two smartphone-controlled outlets to your outdoor space. Weather resistant and IP64 rated, it also supports voice commands via compatible Alexa and Google Assistant devices, has up to 300-feet of Wi-Fi control range, and sits inside of a fire-resistant shell. You’ll also find the newer, but quite similar model on sale for $19.99 right now, down from the usual $25. Rated 4+ stars from over 16,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

You can save a touch more by opting for the WYZE Outdoor Smart Plug with Dual Outlets at under $16 Prime shipped. Carrying 4+ star ratings, this one will provide much of the same functionality, Alexa and Google Assistant support included, in a more squared-off form-factor

Alongside the all-new GE CYNC Alexa/Assistant Outdoor Smart Plug, you’ll want to swing by our smart home hub for more ways to make your living space an intelligent one. There you’ll find deals on Facebook’s Portal Plus smart display, these Google Nest Hub bundles, and the abode 4th of July sale. Just make sure you hit up this deal on Ring’s Solar outdoor Pathlights and the TP-Link Kasa RGB Smart Bulb 2-pack

  • Double the outlets control 2 outdoor devices from anywhere together or individually, with one smart plug; Ideal for landscape lighting, swimming pool pumps, holiday lights, or other appliances
  • Weather resistant and IP64 rated, long Wi-Fi range up to 300 feet
  • Control from anywhere with your smartphone with device grouping
  • Voice control with Google or Alexa

