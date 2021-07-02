FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Twelve South delivers the best prices of the year on Apple accessories at up to 50% off

Twelve South has launched a new sale as we head into the holiday weekend, taking up to 50% off a selection of its popular Apple accessories with free shipping across the board. Headlining is the Twelve South Curve Riser Monitor Stand at $49.99. Normally fetching $80, you’re looking at $30 in savings with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $11 and marking a new all-time low. Whether you just picked up the latest M1 iMac or are rocking another kind of display in your workstation setup, Curve Riser will elevate your monitor a few inches off the desk. It’s comprised of aluminum and delivers a sleek design complete with a built-in shelf for storing Thunderbolt hubs and other gear. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 2,200 customers. Head below for all of the other Twelve South July 4th deals.

Notable Twelve South discounts

Not included directly in the July 4th sale but still seeing a notable discount as we head into the weekend, Twelve South’s Compass Pro iPad Stand is also on sale. Delivering a 9to5 favorite accessory at 20% off, this is down to $48 to mark one of the best prices of the year.

Twelve South Curve Riser features:

Curve Riser is a premium metal stand inspired by Curve for MacBook. This sleek, fixed-height stand showcases and elevates your iMac, iMac Pro or external display to a more comfortable viewing height. The convenient storage shelf holds hard drives, hubs or personal items. The metal shelf’s ventilated design allows for optimal airflow for devices such as audio interfaces or even a Mac Mini. Elevate the look and comfort of your workspace with Curve Riser. 

New IPEVO Pro 4K document camera duals as a webcam, has...
Amazon’s #1 best-selling leather desk pads fall b...
Pad & Quill summer clearance sale up to 55% off le...
Targus Urban Essential backpack plummets to new low of ...
Satechi takes 20% off entire collection of Qi charging ...
Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH Magnetic Wireless Char...
Anker Independence Day sale discounts iPhone and Androi...
Logitech MX Master 3 Advanced for Mac falls to new 2021...
