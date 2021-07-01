Twelve South’s Compass Pro iPad Stand is a 9to5 favorite, now down to $48 (Save 20%)

Amazon is currently offering the Twelve South Compass Pro for $47.99 shipped in silver. Down from its $60 going rate, you’re looking at 20% in savings with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $3 in order to come within $3 of the all-time low. Twelve South’s Compass Pro provides an elegant place for you to rest an iPad with a matching finish and sturttdy aluminum build. It can prop up your device in three different orientations, making it great for watching Netflix, taking notes with Apple Pencil, and more. Plus when it’s not in use, Compass Pro folds down into a travel-ready size. Over 610 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating and we just recently took a hands-on look in our latest Tested with 9to5Toys feature. Head below for more.

If you can live with a more simplistic option, this $15 aluminum alternative will surely get the job done for keeping your iPad propped up while watching videos and the like. It isn’t going to be quite as useful for using Apple Pencil like the Compass Pro, but can also close up when not in use for throwing in a backpack or desk drawer. Plus, it comes backed by a 4.7/5 star rating from over 3,700 customers.

If the drawing angle noted above is what’s really selling the accessory for you, have a look at the Wacom’s Cintiq Pro 24-inch 4K Drawing Display to really elevate your digital artistry game at $180 off. But speaking of Twelve South, be sure to check out our recent hands-on review of the brand’s new MagSafe charging stand. Then go get all of the details on the recently-unveiled HoverBar Duo iPad Stand as well as the brand’s new Surface Snap for taming the cables at your desk.

Twelve South Compass Pro features:

The compact Compass Pro stand from Twelve South can go anywhere you take your iPad. Engineered from steel and soft silicone, this beautiful stand holds iPad or iPad Pro in your choice of three different modes. Hands-free as an easel, Compass displays your iPad in portrait or landscape orientation, which is great for watching movies, iPhoto slideshows, or paging through a cookbook.

