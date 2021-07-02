FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This 1,200-lumen LED flashlight includes a rechargeable battery at 50% off, now $14.50

Sinofire US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Wuben C3 Rechargeable 1,200-lumen LED Flashlight for $14.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply use the code UA6WNFGA at checkout to save 50%. That’s right, it normally goes for $29 and today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked. This flashlight delivers up to 1,200-lumens of light and has six individual modes, including high, medium, low, eco, strobe, and SOS. With up to 143 hours of battery life in eco mode, you won’t have to recharge this flashlight often. Plus, when it does get low, just use the included USB-C cable to top things off. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

However, for a more and budget-friendly flashlight, the OLIGHT I3E EOS is a great option. When it comes to flashlights, this one is my personal choice to keep with me everywhere I go. It’s powered by a single AAA, and lasts quite a while before it’s time to change the battery. I’ve had mine since November 2019 and use it all the time, and I’ve only had to change it three times. Plus, at just $10 Prime shipped, the I3E EOS is perfect for those on a tighter budget.

Looking for other EDC gear? Well, right now we’re tracking a 2-pack of Eveready Energi LED flashlights for under $8 combined, making them just $4 each. Keep in mind that while much more budget-focused than today’s lead deal, these top out at 270 lumens, not 1,200. For other EDC gear, don’t miss out on Woot’s latest sale with a range of tactical, fishing, hunting, and camping gear on sale.

More on the Wuben LED Flashlight:

  • WUBEN C3 is a new release EDC flashlight, which utilizes Germany OSRAM P9 LED, emits bright light up to 1200 lumens and reaches nearly 588 ft. Featured with 6 adaptable light modes: High / Medium / Low / Eco / Strobe / SOS, last as long as 143 hours (Eco).
  • WUBEN C3 can be simply recharged with the included Type-C cable and rechargeable 2600mAh 18650 battery, no extra batteries needed. This led flashlight is also compatible with 2pcs CR123A batteries, which can be as backup batteries for outdoors use or power shortage. There is battery power indication for the flashlight, let you know when to charge.
  • The flashlight body is made of hard anodizing aircraft grade 6063 aluminum alloy, its IP68 water-resistance and 1.5 meters impact resistance make the flashlight endure rough handling.

