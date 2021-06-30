FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Snag two Eveready Energi LED Tactical Flashlights at $4.50 each (New low, Save 37%)

-
AmazonSports-FitnessEveready
37% off Under $9

Amazon is offering the two Eveready Energi LED Tactical Flashlights for $8.75 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Don’t let Amazon’s list price fool you, these flashlights have been averaging $14+ over the last few months and even higher prior to that. This equates to at least 37% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re tired of relying on a lackluster smartphone flashlight, this affordable deal is a great way illuminate much brighter paths. Each of these are able to illuminate objects over 600 feet away. Both units are pocket-friendly and fueled by AAA batteries to make it simple to replenish power in a matter of seconds. A metal construction protects these from damage and you’ll also stand to benefit from an IPX4 water-resistance rating. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

While this Eveready LED Headlamp won’t be as bright as the flashlights above, it costs under $4 Prime shipped. Bear in mind that brightness tops out at 55 lumens, which is about a fifth of what you’d get with the lead deal. That being said, you will spend considerably less and will stand to benefit from not having to carry a flashlight.

Why stop there? We’ve got several other deals that are worth a quick look. Examples include Coleman’s Battery Guard LED Flashlight at $21.50, this 12-in-1 multi-tool for $8.50, and a Cold Steel axe at $23. Oh, and if you’d like to add a smart lamp to your space, Meross’ HomeKit-ready solution will only set you back $28.

EVEREADY Energi LED Tactical Flashlight features:

  • Compact, durable metal provides protection from damage while IPX4 construction withstands splashing
  • Up to 270 lumens in a tactical flashlight that can illuminate objects up to 185 meters away (in high mode)
  • Switch between high mode, low mode, and safety strobe for three brightness settings that fit any situation

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

Eveready

About the Author

Lenovo’s all-new Legion 5 15-inch gaming laptop s...
This oven-safe Rubbermaid Glass Food Storage Set just h...
Diesel’s Axial Gen 5 Wear OS Smartwatch just fell...
iOttie’s Easy One Touch 4 Car Mount gets your rid...
Amazon has Threadmill’s highly-rated herringbone ...
Prep for winter with off-season savings on this Cold St...
Wacom’s Cintiq Pro 24-inch 4K Drawing Display see...
Amazon has MANGROOMER’s Ultimate Pro Self-Haircut...
Show More Comments

Related

Amazon low

Coleman’s 425-meter Battery Guard LED Flashlight falls to new low of $21.50

$21.50 Learn More
50% off

Under $4 adds Energizer’s Eveready LED Headlamp to your shop, more up to 50% off

Under $4 Learn More
25% off

Bring a pair of Vont LED Camping Lanterns on your adventures this summer for $13.50 (25% off)

$13.50 Learn More

Kick oil + gas to the curb with this $32 lightweight Greenworks blower, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Run your off-grid campsite with portable power stations at up to $120 off, more in New Green Deals

Learn More
53% off

Govee sale from $11: Smart RGBWW lamp, smart plugs, strip lights, more up to 53% off

From $11 Learn More
Save $150

Lenovo’s all-new Legion 5 15-inch gaming laptop sees first discount at $150 off

$1,000 Learn More
Orig. $699

Google’s 5G Pixel 5 falls to new low at $430 shipped (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $699)

$430 Learn More