Snag two Eveready Energi LED Tactical Flashlights at $4.50 each (New low, Save 37%)

Amazon is offering the two Eveready Energi LED Tactical Flashlights for $8.75 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Don’t let Amazon’s list price fool you, these flashlights have been averaging $14+ over the last few months and even higher prior to that. This equates to at least 37% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re tired of relying on a lackluster smartphone flashlight, this affordable deal is a great way illuminate much brighter paths. Each of these are able to illuminate objects over 600 feet away. Both units are pocket-friendly and fueled by AAA batteries to make it simple to replenish power in a matter of seconds. A metal construction protects these from damage and you’ll also stand to benefit from an IPX4 water-resistance rating. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
While this Eveready LED Headlamp won’t be as bright as the flashlights above, it costs under $4 Prime shipped. Bear in mind that brightness tops out at 55 lumens, which is about a fifth of what you’d get with the lead deal. That being said, you will spend considerably less and will stand to benefit from not having to carry a flashlight.
Why stop there? We’ve got several other deals that are worth a quick look. Examples include Coleman’s Battery Guard LED Flashlight at $21.50, this 12-in-1 multi-tool for $8.50, and a Cold Steel axe at $23. Oh, and if you’d like to add a smart lamp to your space, Meross’ HomeKit-ready solution will only set you back $28.
EVEREADY Energi LED Tactical Flashlight features:
- Compact, durable metal provides protection from damage while IPX4 construction withstands splashing
- Up to 270 lumens in a tactical flashlight that can illuminate objects up to 185 meters away (in high mode)
- Switch between high mode, low mode, and safety strobe for three brightness settings that fit any situation
