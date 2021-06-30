Snag two Eveready Energi LED Tactical Flashlights at $4.50 each (New low, Save 37%)

Amazon is offering the two Eveready Energi LED Tactical Flashlights for $8.75 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Don’t let Amazon’s list price fool you, these flashlights have been averaging $14+ over the last few months and even higher prior to that. This equates to at least 37% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re tired of relying on a lackluster smartphone flashlight, this affordable deal is a great way illuminate much brighter paths. Each of these are able to illuminate objects over 600 feet away. Both units are pocket-friendly and fueled by AAA batteries to make it simple to replenish power in a matter of seconds. A metal construction protects these from damage and you’ll also stand to benefit from an IPX4 water-resistance rating. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

While this Eveready LED Headlamp won’t be as bright as the flashlights above, it costs under $4 Prime shipped. Bear in mind that brightness tops out at 55 lumens, which is about a fifth of what you’d get with the lead deal. That being said, you will spend considerably less and will stand to benefit from not having to carry a flashlight.

Why stop there? We’ve got several other deals that are worth a quick look. Examples include Coleman’s Battery Guard LED Flashlight at $21.50, this 12-in-1 multi-tool for $8.50, and a Cold Steel axe at $23. Oh, and if you’d like to add a smart lamp to your space, Meross’ HomeKit-ready solution will only set you back $28.

EVEREADY Energi LED Tactical Flashlight features:

Compact, durable metal provides protection from damage while IPX4 construction withstands splashing

Up to 270 lumens in a tactical flashlight that can illuminate objects up to 185 meters away (in high mode)

Switch between high mode, low mode, and safety strobe for three brightness settings that fit any situation

