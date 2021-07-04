Give Siri three power-monitoring outlets to control with Eve’s HomeKit Energy Strip at $82

Amazon offers the Eve HomeKit-enabled Energy Strip for $82.04 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Having dropped from $100, you’re looking at the second-best price of the year with today’s offer coming within $2 of the 2021 low. With three individually-controllable outlets, the Eve Energy Strip works over Wi-Fi without a hub and integrates with HomeKit for Siri voice control and more. It also monitors power consumption, allowing you to keep tabs on how much energy specific appliances are using. I’ve personally been using one of these for over a year now, and have found it to be quite a reliable addition to the rest of my HomeKit setup. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 185 customers and you can get a closer look in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the Eve Light Switch marked down to $39.95 when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $50, you’re looking at 20% in savings with today’s offer matching the best price of the year. Sporting much of the same HomeKit and Siri control noted above, this in-wall light switch makes it more affordable to get overhead smart lighting compared to swapping out every bulb. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 350 customers.

Then be sure to go hit up our smart home guide for all of the other best deals on gear for your Siri, Alexa, and Assistant setup. This morning we saw a notable discount go live Google’s latest Nest Thermostat, which not only helps you beat the heat this summer, but will assist with saving energy with Assistant voice control, automations, and scheduling support. Best of all, it has dropped to a new all-time low at $88.

Eve Energy Strip features:

Power users rejoice. With Eve Energy Strip, individually control three outlets with the app or Siri. Put devices on autopilot. Rest assured that your appliances are safeguarded by overcurrent, overvoltage, and surge protection. Plus track their combined power consumption. Equipped with cutting-edge Apple HomeKit technology, and crafted to absolute perfection, Eve Energy Strip connects directly to your Wi-Fi network without a bridge. And never sends your private data to a cloud.

