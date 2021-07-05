FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Anker kicks off the week with deals on solar power banks, outdoor cameras, more from $14

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesAnker
Save now From $14

Anker is back to start off the week today with a new collection of deals via its official Amazon storefront. This time around, you’ll be able to save on everything from its latest smart cameras to portable projectors, chargers, and more from $14. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Anker PowerCore Solar 10000 Power Bank at $29.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $40, you’re looking at 25% in savings with today’s offer marking the second-best price to date. Delivering 10000mAh of portable power to your kit, this charger stands out from other models in Anker’s lineup with an integrated solar panel for refueling your devices while out and about. Alongside an IP64 waterproof housing, there’s a pair of 2.4A USB-A slots to complete the package. Over 315 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other notable Anker deals:

Don’t forget that earlier in the week we saw a pair of Anker PowerExpand Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C docks go on sale from $72 for those looking to upgrade their workstations. But then for the latest from workstation docking setups for your desk, be sure to check out Anker’s all-new Apex Thunderbolt 4 Dock. Having launched earlier this week, the brand’s latest release arrives with 12 ports alongside 90W of power passthrough.

Anker PowerCore Solar Power Bank features:

This water, dust, and shock-resistant solar charger is the ideal portable power source for any situation—whether on the beach, in your backyard, or during a blackout. IP64-rated for protection against dust and water splashes from all directions.PowerCore uses SunPower monocrystalline panels for high solar efficiency of between 21.5-23.5%. Please Note: Solar recharging can take a long time (approximately several days) due to varying weather conditions. To recharge at a higher speed, it is recommended to use the Micro USB input port.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Anker

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Level up at-home fun with EastPoint’s NHL Air Hoc...
Galaxy Buds Live with ANC see 24% price drop at Amazon,...
Amazon multi-tool sale from $5: Camping tool, tactical ...
Score Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A LTE while it’s...
Transform the living room into a Mario Kart track, Nint...
This computer desk with 4-tier shelf drops to new Amazo...
Smartphone Accessories: MFi Lightning Cable 2-pack $17 ...
This dual monitor desk mount just fell to $20.50 (Save ...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $90

Anker’s 213Wh Powerhouse Portable Generator returns to Amazon low of $170 (Save $90)

$170 Learn More
Save 30%

Anker USB-C charging cubes and surge protectors see deep cuts and new lows from $11

From $11 Learn More
Save 33%

Smartphone Accessories: iPhone 12/Pro Screen Protector 3-pack $9 (Save 20%), more

From $8 Learn More
Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand $18 (Save 40%), more

From $7 Learn More
Reg. $600

Now’s your chance to grab the epic haptic touch Arcade1Up Star Wars Pinball machine at $50 off

$549 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: July 5, 2021 – MacBook Pro $549 off, OnePlus 9 falls to new low, more

Listen now
Reg. $120

Level up at-home fun with EastPoint’s NHL Air Hockey Table: $85.50 (Reg. $120)

$85.50 Learn More
24% off

Galaxy Buds Live with ANC see 24% price drop at Amazon, now $130 shipped

$130 Learn More