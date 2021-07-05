Anker kicks off the week with deals on solar power banks, outdoor cameras, more from $14

Anker is back to start off the week today with a new collection of deals via its official Amazon storefront. This time around, you’ll be able to save on everything from its latest smart cameras to portable projectors, chargers, and more from $14. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Anker PowerCore Solar 10000 Power Bank at $29.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $40, you’re looking at 25% in savings with today’s offer marking the second-best price to date. Delivering 10000mAh of portable power to your kit, this charger stands out from other models in Anker’s lineup with an integrated solar panel for refueling your devices while out and about. Alongside an IP64 waterproof housing, there’s a pair of 2.4A USB-A slots to complete the package. Over 315 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other notable Anker deals:

Don’t forget that earlier in the week we saw a pair of Anker PowerExpand Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C docks go on sale from $72 for those looking to upgrade their workstations. But then for the latest from workstation docking setups for your desk, be sure to check out Anker’s all-new Apex Thunderbolt 4 Dock. Having launched earlier this week, the brand’s latest release arrives with 12 ports alongside 90W of power passthrough.

Anker PowerCore Solar Power Bank features:

This water, dust, and shock-resistant solar charger is the ideal portable power source for any situation—whether on the beach, in your backyard, or during a blackout. IP64-rated for protection against dust and water splashes from all directions.PowerCore uses SunPower monocrystalline panels for high solar efficiency of between 21.5-23.5%. Please Note: Solar recharging can take a long time (approximately several days) due to varying weather conditions. To recharge at a higher speed, it is recommended to use the Micro USB input port.

