Save up to $120 on ECOVACS' latest smart robotic vacuums with dirt disposal units, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of ECOVACS robotic vacuums starting at $380 shipped. Headlining is the new ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 Pro+ Robotic Vaccum at $559.98. Normally fetching $700, you’re looking at $140 in savings with today’s offer coming within $35 of the all-time low to mark the second-best price to date. Delivering the brand’s latest flagship autonomous cleaning experience, the new N8 Pro+ arrives with laser guidance features, 2600Pa suction power, and dual mopping capabilities. Though the best part is the bundled dirt disposal unit which transfers debris from the vacuum itself into another recepitcal so there’s no need to empty your robotic helper after every cleaning session. We recently reviewed the N8+ model and found that last feature to be quite the enticing addition, and customers tend to agree. Head below for more.

For those who don’t need quite as flagship of an automated cleaning solution, be sure to check out the rest of today’s sale to find additional price cuts. There are two more affordable models seeing notable discounts through the end of the day starting at $380, though both ditch the bundled dirt disposal unit that makes the lead deal such a compelling offering. Though if that’s a fine compromise, there’s plenty of savings to be had.

Then be sure to swing by our home goods guide for even more discounts as we start off the work week. With notable offers on everything from shiny new appliances for the kitchen to other tools and gear for around the house, there are plenty of ways to refresh your space without paying full price right here.

ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 Pro+ features:

With a maximum suction power of 2600Pa, N8 Pro+ is serious about capturing dirt and dust stuck deep in floor crevices or embedded in carpet. Its coordinating all-new fan motor design uses glass fiber material to optimize energy and ensure high pressure durability, all while keeping the volume down. Mop and vacuum all in one step. Using ultrasonic sensors, N8 Pro avoids carpet when mopping hard floors, and automatically doubles the suction power when vacuuming carpets.

