Oakley’s 4th of July Sale offers $30 off polarized and prizm sunglasses + free shipping

The Oakley 4th of July Sale offers $30 off polarized and prizm sunglasses. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. A standout from this sale is the Holbrook Polarized Sunglasses that’s currently marked down to $163. This is a best-selling style from Oakley and it’s regularly priced at $193. Both men or women can wear them alike and the durable frame is also nice for outdoor sports. These sunglasses can be dressed up or down seamlessly and you can choose from over twenty fun color options. With nearly 2,000 positive reviews from Oakley customers, they’re currently rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Oakley and update your sunglasses for summer.

Our top picks from Oakley include:

Finally, you will want to check out the Burton Summer Sale that’s offering up to 60% off hundreds of styles from $9.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!