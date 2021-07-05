Burton’s Summer Sale takes up to 60% off + an extra 10% off daily deals from $9 shipped

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

The Burton Summer Sale is live and offering up to 60% off select styles and an extra 10% off daily deals. This sale is a great way to stock up on outerwear for the entire family with deals from just $9. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale men’s Brighton Flannel Shirt that’s currently marked down to $21 and originally sold for $70. This shirt will easily be a go-to in your fall and winter wardrobe. It makes a perfect layering piece and you can choose from nine color options. It can also be dressed up or down seamlessly with jeans, khaki pants, or joggers alike. With over 120 reviews from Burton customers, it’s rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Burton and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

