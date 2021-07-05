Snag three Philips Hue Color HomeKit Bluetooth Smart Bulbs at $99 (Save $36), more

Amazon is currently offering a 3-pack of Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Light Bulbs for $99 shipped. Normally you’d pay $135, with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $1 to mark the best price of the year. Perfect for getting into the Philips Hue game for the first time or expanding an existing setup, these bulbs feature both Zigbee and Bluetooth connectivity for working on their own or with the greater Hue ecosystem. At just $33 each, this is a great way to add some multicolor lighting to your space or take advantage of HomeKit Adaptive Lighting. Other notable features include support for Alexa, Assistant, and Siri as well as full color illumination. Over 20,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Update 7/5 @ 8:33 AM: Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 32.8-foot RGB LED Bluetooth Light Strip for $11.69 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon and use the code GOVEE613M at checkout to redeem the discounted price. Down from $18, this is a 35% discount and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked for this mode. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Another notable discount that’s live right now has Amazon offering the Lightstrip Plus alongside an extension for $85.98. Down from the usual $105 price tag you’d pay on the bundle, this amounts to $19 in savings to come within $6 of the all-time low. With the added perk of Bluetooth connectivity, the latest Lightstrip Plus is just as ideal for those getting started as anyone already in the Hue ecosystem. It gives you 6-feet of multicolor illumination alongside the ability to control it with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 2,500 customers.

But if it’s the outdoor space you’re looking to bring some color lighting to, the Philips Hue Econic Color Pathway lamp has dropped to one of its best prices yet. Sporting an outdoor-ready design that’s built to withstand the elements, this kit includes everything you need to bring some ambiance to your patio this summer at $127.50.

Philips Hue Color Smart Bulb features:

Easy smart lighting. Add color to any room with a single LED smart bulb, which offers warm to cool white light as well as 16 million colors. Use Bluetooth for instant light control in one room, or connect to the HomeKit Hue bridge (sold separately) to unlock the full set of smart lighting features.

