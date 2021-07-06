FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung’s folding Galaxy Z Flip 5G smartphone sees $500 discount to new low of $800

Microsoft’s official eBay storefront offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G Android Smartphone for $799.99 shipped. Having originally retailed for $1,500, it recent saw a permanent discount down to $1,200 with today’s offer undercutting the Amazon all-time low by $150 in order to mark the best price we’ve seen to date. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G delivers a 6.7-inch Infinity Flex AMOLED display with a design that harks back to old school folding flip phones. Everything is powered by a Snapdragon 865+ processor and backed by 256GB of onboard storage to complement its 5G connectivity and dual rear cameras. Even with a new model slated to be unveiled next month, today’s discount is hard to pass up on for anyone chasing futuristic tech.  Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 245 customers and you can get a closer look in our review. Head below for more.

Use some of your savings to pick up the Spigen Thin Fit Case for $30 to complete your new handset. With a build that’s designed to still offer protection on Samsung’s unique smartphone without adding too much bulk, it sports a 2-piece construction that helps defend against drops, scratches, and more. Plus, it comes in two different styles, as well.

Don’t forget that you can still save $700 on the Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G smartphone, as well. This larger folding offering will get you in on all of those futuristic vibes found above, just with a 7.6-inch AMOLED display at the center of the experience. Then go check out all of the best app and game deals for your new device right here.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G features:

Galaxy Z Flip 5G is an expansive experience with a revolutionary folding glass display. Sleek design flips closed for pocket portability with Compact-Fold. Smooth, clear, and utterly seamless, its folding display is made of groundbreaking ultra-thin glass. Cinematic brilliance unfolds in the palm of your hand with its dynamic AMOLED display for immersive viewing.

